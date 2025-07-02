Caitlin Clark Takes a Shot at the Rest of the WNBA After Her Team Wins Title: 'Everybody in the League Is Sick'

Indiana Fever star point guard Caitlin Clark did not hold back after her team took home the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup on Tuesday night.

Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, offered a blunt assessment of how the rest of the league likely felt about her team’s win.

“Everybody in the league is sick,” she said after the game, according to a clip recorded from the locker room.

"I just know everybody in the league is SICK" Caitlin Clark after the Fever's Commissioner cup win 😭 pic.twitter.com/SojJiZ7tJR — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 2, 2025

The Fever defeated the Minnesota Lynx 74-59 in the in-season championship game, which was held at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Indiana was led by forward Natasha Howard, who put up 16 points and was one of five Fever players to drop double digits.

The Fever trailed by eight after the first quarter but won the next three and the game.

Clark did not play in the game, as she is still healing from an injury that has had her sidelined since last week.

Fever coach Stephanie White praised Clark and the rest of the team in comments to ESPN after the game.

But her postgame comments made clear that she sees the Fever’s triumph as more than just a single win.

“We have a resilient group, you know?” White said. “They’re tough, mentally and physically.”

The coach added, “They pull for one another. I’m just really proud. We’re going to continue to get better. Caitlin is a player who has a high usage rate, has the ball in her hands a lot. Learning to play without her, learning to make big plays in tough moments on both ends of the floor is important.”

Clark’s stardom has been the subject of national headlines for two seasons, and her every move draws either criticism or praise from around the league.

Her comment that “everybody in the league is sick” could be seen as a response to recent tensions between Clark and opposing players, many of whom have resorted to targeting her on the court.

The statement quickly began making the rounds on social media, where fans picked it apart.

Regardless of how it’s taken, Indiana’s 8-8 record in the middle of her second year suggests Clark and her teammates are trending upward.

If their current form holds, Clark’s critics may have even more reason to feel “sick.”

