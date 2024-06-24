Caitlin Clark Vanishes from Fever's Offense, Enraging Fans as She Loses to Angel Reese's Chicago Sky

Fans of WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark were none too happy with the result of her latest game on Sunday.

Clark’s Indiana Fever fell to the Chicago Sky and the Sky’s own young star, Clark’s longtime rival Angel Resse.

It wasn’t just the Fever’s loss in Chicago itself that had Clark fans upset, however.

It was how the team lost.

Despite having scored 17 points throughout the game, during the final seven-minute stretch Clark shot only twice, according to the New York Post.

Overall, the Fever only scored five points in that time.

Clark did manage to rack up a franchise-record 13 assists over the course of the game, but even that wasn’t enough to bring the Fever past the finish line.

The Indiana club lost by a razor-thin margin of one point, scoring 87 to the Sky’s 88. The Fever had been up by 15 points in the third quarter, the Post reported.

On social media, fans were quick to voice their displeasure with the decision not to put the ball in Clark’s hands during the late-game minutes.

Some even suggested Fever head coach Christie Sides should lose her job.

If Caitlin Clark doesn’t get a a new head coach that can draw up plays and coach they are going to waste her talent. Worse coaching in the last 6 min I have ever seen. @IndianaFever — The Real Deal Lee McLean (@ALeeMcLean) June 23, 2024

“If Caitlin Clark doesn’t get a a new head coach that can draw up plays and coach they are going to waste her talent. Worse coaching in the last 6 min I have ever seen,” one fan posted on X.

This Chicago Sky win over the Indiana Fever should be the nail in the coffin for Fever coach Christie Sides. Nearly seven minutes of NO offense, letting the Sky rally from down big. And now, chance to win, you have GOT to get the ball into Clark, one on one. No set play! — Kinder, Gentler, Softer NOT!!🥑 (@MediaMan666) June 23, 2024

“This Chicago Sky win over the Indiana Fever should be the nail in the coffin for Fever coach Christie Sides. Nearly seven minutes of NO offense, letting the Sky rally from down big. And now, chance to win, you have GOT to get the ball into Clark, one on one. No set play!” another wrote.

This league is a joke. Your best shooter Clark literally only took two shots in the last 6:30 minutes of the game? Who is coaching this team? A 12 year old could figure out how to close that game out 😂 — Steve M (@NYSportsGuy210) June 23, 2024

“This league is a joke. Your best shooter Clark literally only took two shots in the last 6:30 minutes of the game?” another X user posted. “Who is coaching this team? A 12 year old could figure out how to close that game out.”

Even former NFL star Robert Griffin III chimed in in a social media post:

Caitlin Clark should have taken the last shot. That’s why you have her. For moments like that. Period. pic.twitter.com/rRjUbruID4 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 23, 2024

“Caitlin Clark should have taken the last shot. That’s why you have her. For moments like that. Period,” Griffin wrote.

Unlike the fans, Clark wasn’t too upset over the Fever’s strategy, even in the game’s final minutes.

“I’m sure there was an opportunity or two for me to probably attempt another shot there at the end, but I trust my teammates,” Clark said, according to the Post.

“Obviously 13 assists, that means my teammates scored off of 13 of my passes. It’s a really great number so I’m going to give them the ball every time. Give them an opportunity to score. I believe in them.”

