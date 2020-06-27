The Democratic Party of Orange County demanded the removal of actor John Wayne’s name from its local airport due to “racist and bigoted” remarks made by Wayne.

The Democratic Party of Orange County’s resolution called to remove John Wayne’s name and likeness from the airport based on “white supremacist, anti-LGBT, and anti-Indigenous views” Wayne expressed in a 1971 Playboy Magazine interview.

“The Democratic Party of Orange County condemns John Wayne’s racist and bigoted statements, and calls for John Wayne’s name and likeness to be removed from the Orange County airport, and calls on the OC Board of Supervisors to restore its original name: Orange County Airport,” the resolution said.

Since the death of George Floyd, protesters have taken to pulling down and defacing statues and monuments across the United States.

John Wayne is famous for his legendary Hollywood career and is best known for his roles in Western films. He died in 1979.

The Democratic Party of Orange County did not respond immediately to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

