California Hit with Rolling Blackouts, and It Looks Like the Pain Is Just Beginning

An aerial view shows people on a Los Angeles-area beach during a heatwave on July 12, 2020.David McNew / Getty ImagesAn aerial view shows people on a Los Angeles-area beach during a heatwave on July 12, 2020. (David McNew / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published August 16, 2020 at 7:10am
Rolling blackouts struck California on Friday as a major heatwave caused a huge demand for electricity to cool off homes.

As many as a quarter of a million customers were impacted by Pacific Gas and Electric alone, according to the company statement. Outages impacted communities across the state.

The statement said the utility “was directed by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) to turn off power to about 200,000 to 250,000 customers at a time in rotating power outages given the strain on the power grid during the statewide heatwave.”

“Other power utilities in the state are being directed to take similar actions. The power will be turned off in rotating blocks until about 11 p.m. Power could be out for about one hour for each block,” they added.

Spokeswoman Anne Gonzales said grid managers were “shedding” about 500 megawatts of power, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through Wednesday, warning that temperatures in some non-desert parts of Southern California could hit 108 degrees.

The emergency action was the largest power interruption since last October, when PG&E instituted blackouts due to high winds and fears that downed lines could spark fires, The Sacramento Bee reported.

“We’ve been preparing for this for two days,” Gonzales said. “We’re 10 to 20 degrees above normal. This is all heat driven.”

It was 105 degrees in Sacramento on Friday evening.

Officials were asking the public to conserve.

Heatwaves not only strain the power grid, but they can also kill.

During a 2006 heatwave, Los Angeles County recorded its all-time highest temperature: 119 degrees on July 22, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Is California simply too crowded?

Last July, it also was recorded that “coroners in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Kern counties connected about 130 deaths to the heat, with diagnoses including hyperthermia and heatstroke.”

Between 350 and 450 people in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Kern counties died from causes connected to the heat during that time.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
