California Mayor Defies ICE, Warns Illegals Ahead Of Sting Operation

A California mayor’s recent media release tipped off illegal immigrants of an upcoming raid from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, further displaying the stark divide between immigration officers and Golden State politicians.

Libby Schaaf, Democratic Mayor of Oakland, issued a media release effectively warning illegal immigrants in the city of an impending raid from ICE.

pic.twitter.com/OJ9oYbTN3s — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) February 25, 2018

The warning, which Schaaf put out around 9 p.m. on Feb. 24, warned illegal immigrants that the next raid would be “starting soon, as within the next 24 hours.”

Local outlet KTVU reported that ICE agents had been in the Bay Area conducting business audits to ensure local companies were hiring legal citizens.

“Earlier today, I learned from multiple credible sources that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to conduct an operation in the Bay Area, including Oakland, starting soon, as within the next 24 hours,” Schaaf stated in her warning.

As noted by the Los Angeles Times, Oakland has declared itself a sanctuary city.

Schaaf continued in her message, stating that her goal behind the tip was “not to panic our residents but to protect them,” according to BizPac Review.

“In Oakland, OUSD public schools have strict protocols in place to protect our students and families,” she added, further solidifying her and the city’s stance against the Trump administration’s call to deport illegal immigrants. “Oakland police officers are prohibited from participating in ICE activities.”

Many Twitter users voiced their opposition to Schaaf’s warning.

Isn’t CA great even our elected officials break the law. It’s a buffet here pick and choose what laws you abide by and eff the rest. A mess! — stefanie lassiter (@stefilassiter) February 25, 2018

This has got to stop. All you are teaching is laws don’t matter.. So what happens the next time one of your constituents breaks the law and they use you as a defense… Slippery Slope… — Chip_Spoonts (HL) (@Chip_Spoonts) February 26, 2018

How is you’re actions protecting Americans? #KateSteinle

If you took an Oath to protect Americans and you refuse to do so. Please step down 😓 — Jen🇺🇸 (@Sumergirl84) February 25, 2018

Schaaf, a Democrat who is up for re-election this year, has been public in her dislike for the Trump administration, even going as far to say she would go to jail over the sanctuary policy adopted by her city.

“It is no surprise that the bully in chief is continuing to try to intimidate our most vulnerable residents,” she told KTVU in January 2017.

BizPac Review also revealed a 2016 tweet in which the Oakland mayor bashed President Donald Trump.

Let me be clear, regarding @nytimes story, the most dangerous place in America is Donald Trump’s mouth. — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) May 18, 2016

While it is unknown how successful Schaaf’s warning was, the San Francisco Examiner recently reported that ICE officials captured four illegal immigrants on Sunday.

