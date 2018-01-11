The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein Blames Poor Judgement on a ‘Bad Cold’

By Erin Coates
January 11, 2018 at 9:26am

Print

Democrat California Sen. Dianne Feinstein blamed her “bad cold” for her poor judgement of releasing Glenn Simpson’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein published the Fusion GPS founder’s testimony Tuesday without the knowledge of Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee’s chairman, The Daily Caller reported.

“The one regret I have is that I should have spoke with Senator Grassley before,” she said to NBC News. “And I don’t make an excuse but I’ve had a bad cold and maybe that slowed down my mental facilities a little bit.”

Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Grassley, said in a statement that the release of the transcript without Grassley’s permission compromises the Judiciary Committee’s investigation, according to The Hill.

TRENDING: Nancy Pelosi’s Son Shares Photo of Himself with Ivanka Trump

“Her action undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work and jeopardizes its ability to secure candid voluntary testimony relating to the independent recollections of future witnesses,” he said.

Foy added that the release of the transcript may discourage potential witnesses from testifying.

Twitter users reacted to Feinstein’s excuse.

Grassley had opposed the release of over 300 pages of Simpson’s testimony the Fusion GPS founder provided on Aug. 22, and insisted the transcript needed to be confidential while other witnesses were being interviewed, The Daily Caller reported.

“It may make a lot of people a little more reserved whether or not they want to cooperate,” Grassley said, according to the Washington Examiner. “But we’ll continue to move forward.”

He added that the transcript would have been released eventually.

RELATED:

“Obviously I was a little disappointed because I had an understanding ahead of time that it’d be released when we both agree to release it.”

Feinstein and Grassley also disagreed on Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham’s request that the Justice Department launch a criminal investigation into the Russia dossier’s author, Christopher Steele.

“I think this referral is unfortunate as it’s clearly another effort to deflect attention from what should be the committee’s top priority: determining whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the election and whether there was subsequent obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said in response to the letter.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

By: Erin Coates on January 11, 2018 at 9:26am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

After Golden Globes Speech, James Woods Shares 3 Photos From Oprah’s Past

Joe Setyon

Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrery

After Oprah Fuels 2020 Speculations with Golden Globes Speech, Meryl Streep Releases a Statement

Erin Coates

Nancy_Pelosi,_Chuck_Schumer

Leaked Memo: Here is the Real Reason Democrats Want to Save DACA

Joe Setyon

NBC_Logo,_Oprah_Winfrey

NBC Forced to Eat Crow After Calling Oprah ‘Our Future President’ Following Golden Globes Speech

Joe Setyon

Seal,_Oprah_Winfrey

Singer Seal Trashes Oprah’s Hypocritical Golden Globes Speech

Jonathan Pincus

The Television Ratings for Hollywood’s Trump-Bashing Golden Globes Are In

Erin Coates

Janice Dean

Janice Dean Ridiculed For Size of Legs, Lets Vicious Viewers in on a Secret

Joe Setyon

Map_Of_Caribbean

Massive 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Caribbean

Recently Posted