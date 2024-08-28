California Senate Passes Bill to Give Illegal Immigrants Money to Buy Homes, But Government Points Out a Problem

Nothing California Democrats do makes any sense unless we understand their primary motive.

In short, as woke liberals, they will do nearly anything to feel morally superior. And that feeling has fueled their otherwise inexplicable defense of the indefensible.

The latest example of this terrible woke pathology occurred Tuesday in California, where, according to KCRA-TV in Sacramento, the State Senate voted to include illegal immigrants in California’s first-time homebuyer’s program, and it did so despite the fact that the program has no money.

You read that correctly. According to a spokesman for California’s Department of Finance, the State Senate approved a bill to expand a program that has no funding.

In fact, California has degenerated into such a den of incompetence that no one seems to know the exact margin by which the Senate approved the bill, known as AB 1840.

KCRA and other outlets reported a party-line vote of 23 Democrats in favor and 11 Republicans against. According to these reports, some Democrats abstained.

The State Senate’s current composition, however, includes 31 Democrats and only 9 Republicans. That, of course, would make a 23-11 party-line vote impossible.

To complicate things further, the national legislative tracking service LegiScan had Tuesday’s final vote at 25-14 in favor. By LegiScan’s count, six Democrats voted against the bill, though one of those Democrats, Sen. Marie Alvarado-Gil, actually switched to the Republican Party earlier this month.

Whatever the final margin, it appears that we can say with certainty that all Republicans voted against the bill. It also appears that anywhere from two-to-five Democrats voted against it.

All of this matters, of course, because we want to know which California state senators betrayed their own citizens.

In any event, according to KCRA, the California Dream for All program ran out of money 11 days after it provided financial assistance to 1,700 first-time homebuyers in June.

Thus, Tuesday’s collective act of virtue-signaling almost defies belief.

“Admittedly, they have no real way of funding this. You just can’t make this up,” one person wrote on the social media platform X.

🚨BREAKING: California State Senate passes free 20% downpayment on a home for illegal aliens bill (AB 1840). Admittedly, they have no real way of funding this. You just can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/Dw7rE1Ayst — Max Bonilla (@outragedteen_) August 27, 2024

Republican State Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh noted the bill’s ironic affront to legal immigrants.

“The U.S. as a whole has one million immigrants that come here legally, many of them are hoping to get assistance to purchase a home, this particular bill actually disenfranchises and disrespects those who have gone through the process who are ready to purchase or would like to purchase a home,” Ochoa Bogh said, according to KCRA.

Meanwhile, with California in dire financial straits, AB 1840, if funded, would also harm struggling veterans.

“It would be so very wrong to prioritize undocumented immigrants over the men and women who have made great sacrifices in military service to our country,” Republican State Sen. Brian Dahle said. “California is struggling with a multi-billion dollar deficit, and numerous housing and homelessness programs providing vital assistance to so many struggling Californians face budget cuts. AB 1840 would short-change veterans even more.”

In short, approximately two-dozen California Democrats voted to give illegal immigrants money to buy houses. But those same Democrats did not fund the bill.

Thus, perhaps they intend to fund the bill at a later date, thereby giving money to illegals rather than citizens. Or, perhaps they merely intended to parade their own perceived moral superiority in an act of collective virtue-signaling.

Either way, of course, their behavior is indefensible. But they need to feel morally superior, and that need dictates everything they do.

