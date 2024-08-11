Share
VA Is Going After Up to 120,000 Disabled Veterans, Demanding They Return Tens of Thousands of Dollars

 By Michael Austin  August 11, 2024 at 8:00am
A law that went under the radar may soon force tens of thousands of veterans to fork over money they received because of their military service.

Some of those individual return payouts could be as much as tens of thousands of dollars.

According to NBC News, the law prevents veterans from receiving government subsidies for both disability and special separation pay.

The latter are “one-time, lump-sum incentives offered to service members when the U.S. had to reduce its active-duty force.”

One veteran who spoke to NBC News revealed he was ordered to repay $30,000 — that he received over 30 years ago.

Another said it would take him 15 years to pay back everything the government is asking for.

The Department of Veteran Affairs only recently caught its error after the passing of the 2022 PACT Act, which expands the number of benefits to certain types of veterans injured in combat.

Two veterans told NBC News that the VA discovered its error after their PACT Act claims were submitted.

So, now, thousands are being ordered to pay back the funds. And the number of vets forced to pay is growing.

Should these disabled veterans be allowed to keep the money the government mistakenly paid them years earlier?

According to NBC News, in 2022 7,940 veterans were ordered to pay back benefits they had received.

In 2023, that number swelled to 9,300. The total number so far is almost 122,000 over the last 12 years.

Several Americans took to social media to react to the news.

Many seemed none too pleased with the government.

“The US Government has treated military veterans and their families poorly while giving taxpayer-funded handouts to people who entered the country illegally. This is messed up. We need patriotic Americans in charge of the government who recognize we are the home of the free because of the brave and will honor the country’s commitment to our veterans and their families!” one user wrote.

“This needs to be corrected. Where’s Congress at when you need them?” another user posted.

“Ah this must be how they’re funding all those handouts to illegals,” another wrote.

Conversation