Numerous Athletes Fleeing Olympic Village as Woke Virtue Signalling Creates Nightmare Conditions

If we teach our children properly, they will remember the 2024 Paris Olympics as the distilled essence of anti-human wokeness.

First, billions of Christians worldwide had to endure opening ceremonies polluted by a blasphemous display of sexual deviants mocking Jesus. Then came an official explanation of the performance that compounded the original affront with blatant lies.

Now, according to multiple reports, athletes from across the world have responded to the International Olympic Committee’s virtue-signaling, climate-worshiping, “sustainability” theater by fleeing the anti-human living conditions they experienced inside the Olympic Village.

With the pompous self-satisfaction that defines the modern woke liberal, IOC officials deliberately created those conditions.

In a statement entitled “All you need to know about Paris 2024 sustainability,” the IOC enumerated and touted its own efforts toward “reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable energy sources.”

Suffice it to say that the world’s best athletes have different priorities.

According to NBC, Team USA tennis star Coco Gauff gave her TikTok followers a brief tour of the cramped spaces in which ten girls, sharing two bathrooms, tried to live and function — at least until five of Gauff’s teammates opted for a hotel.

Gauff did not indicate exactly why her roommates left for cozier spaces. But one may guess why world-class athletes, presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, might prioritize physical comfort over climate-related virtue-signaling.

For instance, in its infinite wisdom and goodness, the IOC installed “a geothermal cooling system instead of traditional air conditioning.”

Should Olympic athletes have more comfortable living conditions? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (120 Votes) No: 2% (3 Votes)

According to NBC, however, “some athletes brought their own mobile AC units.”

Likewise, the IOC touted a public transport system that “not only reduces carbon emissions but also promotes sustainable mobility options for the community.”

But this did not impress members of South Korea’s swim team, all of whom checked into a hotel, per NBC.

In fact, South Korean swimmer Hwang Sun-woo compared the non-air-conditioned bus to a “sauna.”

Furthermore, the IOC celebrated its own “sustainable food practices.”

“The amount of plant-based food for spectators will be doubled to halve the carbon footprint of meals,” the climate-worshiping, woke busybodies announced before the games.

Apparently, the dreadful food found its way into the Olympic Village.

Indeed, according to the swimming news organization SwimSwam, members of the British and Italian Olympic teams have left the village due in part to the “low quality of food.”

In classic British parlance, rowing star Ollie Wynne-Griffith described the conditions as “absolutely mental.”

Wynne-Griffith stayed elsewhere from the outset. A visit to the Olympic Village convinced him that he and his teammates made the right choice.

“We all were there and thought, ‘I wish we were in the village,’ and then about an hour later you are like, ‘I’m quite glad we are not in the village,” he said.

Of course, given the years-long commitment those athletes have made, one cannot help but feel sorry for them.

In light of the IOC’s anti-human priorities, however — evidenced by their unabashed worship of both Satan and the planet — the sooner these Olympics come to a close, the sooner we can relegate them to a bad memory.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.