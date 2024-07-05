Camera Catches Sign Begging Joe to Step Aside RIGHT BEHIND HIM at 'I'm Running' Speech

President Joe Biden was greeted at a Friday campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin, with an audience member holding a sign behind him which read, “PASS THE TORCH, JOE.”

The event was an opportunity for the president to try to turn the page on his dismal debate performance June 27 against presumptive Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.

A young man carrying a sign could be seen mouthing the words, “Please pass the torch” as Biden took the stage alongside of Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

“PASS THE TORCH, JOE” –audience member sign for Pres. Biden Wisconsin campaign appearance pic.twitter.com/0unHBAyV9B — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 5, 2024

Another audience member briefly placed a “Biden – Harris” campaign sign in front of the man’s “Pass the Torch Joe” one.

There have been increasing calls among Democrats for Biden to step aside and allow someone else to become the party’s nominee.

Axios reported that Democratic Sen. Mark Warner is speaking with his colleagues about the possible removal of Biden from the party’s ticket. Democratic House members and donors have also been moving in that direction.

Biden stated emphatically at his Wisconsin rally that he has no intention of leaving the race.

“You probably heard — had a little debate last week. Can’t say it was my best performance,” he said. “But ever since then, there’s been a lot of speculation. What’s Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? What’s he going to do?”

“Well, here’s my answer,” the president continued. “I am running and gonna win again.”

He noted that people voted for him in the Democratic primaries earlier this year.

Biden: “You probably heard — had a little debate last week. Can’t say here’s my best performance. But since then, there’s been lot of speculation. What’s Joe going to do? Is you’re going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? What’s he gonna do? Well, here’s my answer. I… pic.twitter.com/kCNUe4ZZpH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 5, 2024

“Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race!” Biden yelled. “I will beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020.”

“I’m staying in the race. I’ll beat Donald Trump,” President Biden reassured voters at a campaign event in Wisconsin. “I’m not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out three and a half years of work.” https://t.co/tD94Qnuy1u pic.twitter.com/Z7it1LyiyZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 5, 2024

Perhaps realizing he misspoke, he added, “By the way we’re going to do it again in 2024.”

