Share
News

Large Group of House Dems Reportedly Set to Call for Biden to Step Aside: 'The Dam Has Broken'

 By Randy DeSoto  July 3, 2024 at 11:54am
Share

Twenty-five House Democrats reportedly are planning to call on President Joe Biden to end his re-election campaign in light of his dismal debate performance last week against former President Donald Trump.

They added the caveat that the 81-year-old president need not step aside if he can reassure Americans in the coming days that his face-off with Trump was an outlier episode rather than representative of a serious cognitive condition.

Reuters reported Wednesday, “There are 25 Democratic members of the House of Representatives preparing to call for Biden to step aside if he seems shaky in coming days, according to one House Democratic aide.”

“A second House Democratic aide said moderate House Democrats in competitive districts — often called ‘frontliners’ — were getting hammered with questions in their districts this week,” the report said.

“It looks like the dam has broken,” the second aide said.

Trending:
Former NFL Player Taken Into Custody After His Missing Son Is Located by Police

During Thursday’s CNN debate, Biden lost his train of thought multiple times and made nonsensical statements at other moments.

One instance that received a lot of media coverage was when the president gave a rambling, incoherent answer about health care, ending with, “We finally beat Medicare.”

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll conducted after the debate found that 60 percent of those surveyed believe Biden is not fit to serve another term as president, while 24 percent said he is fit and 16 percent said they were not sure.

The poll was taken Friday through Monday among 1,754 U.S. adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

Will Biden withdraw from the presidential race?

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Biden “has told a key ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after a disastrous debate performance last week.”

“The president, whom this ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his next few appearances heading into the holiday weekend must go well, particularly an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin,” the report said.

The ally said, “He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place.”

Related:
Leaked Dem Poll Shows Biden Heading for Battleground State Disaster, Blue Strongholds Now in Play

White House spokesman Andrew Bates rebutted the Times report, posting on X, “That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment we would have told them so.”

According to The Washington Post, Biden, while speaking at a campaign event in Virginia on Tuesday, blamed his bad debate performance on a lack of sleep.

“I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple times, going through I don’t know how many time zones — for real, I think it was 15 time zones,” the president said.

“I didn’t listen to my staff. And then I came back and nearly fell asleep onstage,” he said. “At any rate, that’s no excuse, but it is an explanation.”

Politico noted Biden’s travel in the weeks before the debate included a trip to France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, which took place in early June, and then from there on to Italy for the Group of Seven summit on June 12.

He then returned to the U.S. and went to the West Coast for a June 15 fundraiser in Los Angeles.

The president came back to Washington on June 16 and spent the next 11 days preparing for the debate, including six days secluded at Camp David in northern Maryland.

The Times reported that Biden’s schedule at Camp David was light, with his debate practice normally not starting until 11 a.m., and the president was given time to take an afternoon nap.

Bates said that Biden’s day would begin “well before” 11 and included the president getting in some exercise.

A group of Democratic governors is slated to meet with Biden on Wednesday evening at the White House to discuss his candidacy.

ABC News said it had confirmed that “Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore are among the governors attending in-person.”

Others — including Arizona’s Katie Hobbs, New Jersey’s Phil Murphy, North Carolina’s Roy Cooper, Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro and Washington’s Jay Inslee — will attend the 6:30 p.m. ET meeting virtually, the outlet reported.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Large Group of House Dems Reportedly Set to Call for Biden to Step Aside: 'The Dam Has Broken'
Watch: KJP Snaps at Reporter When Asked if Biden Is 'Disabled' After Rough Debate - 'You Know Better!'
In Court Ruling, Justice Thomas Questions Legality of Jack Smith's Appointment as Special Counsel
Film 'Sound of Hope' Shows Powerful Difference One Church Can Make in Saving Children
Turley: SCOTUS Immunity Decision Produces 'Cardiac Arrest' for Jack Smith in Trump Case
See more...

Conversation