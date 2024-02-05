Camera Spots Tucker Carlson in Russia, Fueling Rumor of a Potentially Groundbreaking Interview

Tucker Carlson is in Moscow, and the former Fox News host is being coy about whether that means an interview with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is in the works.

Carlson was photographed in Moscow last week, having arrived without fanfare in Russia’s capital. The images gave rise to speculation an interview was in the cards.

On Monday, Russia’s Izvestia newspaper published a snippet about the visit, according to Reuters.

“It is beautiful,” Carlson said, speaking of Moscow.

🚨Just in: Tucker Carlson was supposedly spotted in Moscow, Russia. @TuckerCarlson Will the Carlson-Putin interview happen? pic.twitter.com/LPkbPsbagf — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) February 3, 2024



“I just wanted to see it because, you know, I have read so much about it, but I have never seen it before,” he said.

Carlson had a two-word response to the question about whether he would interview Putin.

“We’ll see,” Carlson said with a smile.

In Newsweek’s reporting on the Izvestia interview, the outlet said that during the interview someone told Carlson that his trip to Russia “blew up” in America.

“They’re crazy, really crazy,” Carlson said.

The Tucker Carlson meltdown is here. These people hate free speech and free press. Bill Kristol says stop Tucker from coming back to the U.S. yet literally anyone in the world can enter through our wide open out of control border.@TuckerCarlson can come back through Mexico. https://t.co/6hlvGSVt65 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 4, 2024



Kremlin officials offered no clues about an interview.

“Many foreign journalists come to Russia every day, many continue to work here, and we welcome this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Reuters reported. “We have nothing to announce in terms of the president’s interviews to foreign media.”

Carlson has indicated he wanted to interview Putin, but it was prevented.

Russian journalist tells Tucker Carlson he’s the best American journalist, asks him why he’s in Moscow, Tucker tells him he’s just looking around, talking to people, there to see how Putin is doing. In reality he’s there to sit down with Putin. WATCHpic.twitter.com/lyCHu4RNSI — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 5, 2024

“I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the U.S. government stopped me,” Carlson said in a September article published in Switzerland, according to the Post Millennial.

“By the way, nobody defended me. I don’t think there was anybody in the news media who said, ‘Wait a second. I may not like this guy, but he has a right to interview anyone he wants, and we have a right to hear what Putin says,'” Carlson said.

“You’re not allowed to hear Putin’s voice. Because why? There was no vote on it. No one asked me. I’m 54 years old. I’ve paid my taxes and followed the law,” he said.

