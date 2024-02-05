Share
News

Camera Spots Tucker Carlson in Russia, Fueling Rumor of a Potentially Groundbreaking Interview

 By Jack Davis  February 5, 2024 at 7:27am
Share

Tucker Carlson is in Moscow, and the former Fox News host is being coy about whether that means an interview with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is in the works.

Carlson was photographed in Moscow last week, having arrived without fanfare in Russia’s capital. The images gave rise to speculation an interview was in the cards.

On Monday, Russia’s Izvestia newspaper published a snippet about the visit, according to Reuters.

“It is beautiful,” Carlson said, speaking of Moscow.

Trending:
Prince Philip Had Spiteful 3-Letter Nickname for Meghan Markle: New Book Explains Why


“I just wanted to see it because, you know, I have read so much about it, but I have never seen it before,” he said.

Carlson had a two-word response to the question about whether he would interview Putin.

“We’ll see,” Carlson said with a smile.

Do you think Tucker is in Russia for an interview?

In Newsweek’s reporting on the Izvestia interview, the outlet said that during the interview someone told Carlson that his trip to Russia “blew up” in America.

“They’re crazy, really crazy,” Carlson said.


Kremlin officials offered no clues about an interview.

“Many foreign journalists come to Russia every day, many continue to work here, and we welcome this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Reuters reported. “We have nothing to announce in terms of the president’s interviews to foreign media.”

Carlson has indicated he wanted to interview Putin, but it was prevented.

Related:
Tucker Carlson Calls Out Liberal Outlet at Event, Says to Meet Him Backstage

“I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the U.S. government stopped me,” Carlson said in a September article published in Switzerland, according to the Post Millennial.

“By the way, nobody defended me. I don’t think there was anybody in the news media who said, ‘Wait a second. I may not like this guy, but he has a right to interview anyone he wants, and we have a right to hear what Putin says,'” Carlson said.

“You’re not allowed to hear Putin’s voice. Because why? There was no vote on it. No one asked me. I’m 54 years old. I’ve paid my taxes and followed the law,” he said.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Camera Spots Tucker Carlson in Russia, Fueling Rumor of a Potentially Groundbreaking Interview
Minnesota Mother Arrested for What She Allegedly Did to Two Teenagers in Hotel Room After Marital Spat
Watch: Trump Drops 2 Massive Names Who Could Be His VP During Fox News Interview
Former Trump Official Dead After Being Attacked in DC
Nikki Haley Torched By Rep. From Her Home State, Blasted for Being 'China's Favorite Governor'
See more...

Conversation