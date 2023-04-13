Parler Share
Cameras Capture Moment Cop's Uniform Catches Fire During Violent Clashes with French Protesters

 By Jack Davis  April 13, 2023 at 4:37pm
Paris burned with anger on Thursday over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to raise the nation’s retirement age from 62 to 64.

With a constitutional ruling on the proposal due Friday, more than 40,000 demonstrators took to the streets in Paris with almost 350,000 more protesting around the country, according to French government estimates, CNN reported.

In Paris, agitators stormed the headquarters of LVMH, which owns brands such as Louis Vuitton and Moët.

“If Macron wants to find money to finance the pension system, he should come here to find it,” union leader Fabien Villedieu said outside the LVMH building.

Tear gas filled the streets of Paris amid clashes between protesters and police.

In one incident, a police officer’s uniform was partially set on fire by what appeared to be an explosive device.

“At least a thousand radical individuals present at the forefront of the demonstration area tried on several occasions to commit acts of violence along the route and to hinder the smooth progress of the demonstration,” a police representative said.

Forty-seven people were arrested and at least 10 police officers were injured, according to CNN.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo voiced her support for the protesters.

“On the eve of the decision of the Constitutional Council, I again bring my support to the mobilization which is expressed in Paris and everywhere in France,” she tweeted. “This reform is unjust and violent. The French have been asking for its withdrawal for months, the government must hear it.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
