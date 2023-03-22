Cameron Diaz Will Make Major Career Change After Co-Star's Meltdown on Set - Report

Cameron Diaz is eyeing another retirement from acting, according to a report.

The actress of “Charlie’s Angels,” “There’s Something About Mary” and “Shrek” fame is planning to retire from show business again in the midst of shooting the Netflix film “Back in Action” in London, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Monday.

An on-set meltdown on the part of co-star Jamie Foxx has soured the production of the film, with four crew members fired after the incident, according to the report.

A person close to the actress has described the production process as being tiring for Diaz, who has a 3-year-old daughter.

“These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from Raddix,” the friend told the outlet.

“Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world.”

Diaz married Good Charlotte guitarist and vocalist Benji Madden in 2015, focusing on family after an acting career that included credits in dozens of films.

She was cast in “Back in Action” as her return from retirement, Variety reported in June.

The experience in London has reminded Diaz of why she retired from acting in 2018 in the first place, the Daily Mail reported.

Are you a fan of Cameron Diaz? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“She hates drama and confrontation,” her friend told the outlet. “This is why she retired from the business in the first place.”

“She has already proven herself in the industry and has nothing left to prove to anyone.”

Foxx roped in former NFL quarterback Tom Brady to help recruit Diaz to come out of retirement, with the celebrities recorded speaking in a phone call about the possibility. Brady announced his own retirement in February 2022, only to come back and play one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you needed a few tips on how to unretire,” the NFL legend told Diaz during the call. “I’m relatively successful at unretiring.”







Foxx’s reported on-set blowup isn’t believed to have created a rift between him and Diaz, the Daily Mail reported.

“Cameron is a businessperson and understands that this is necessary at times and, honestly, Jamie is the only reason that she is doing this film and they are still very close,” the actress’ friend said.

The U.K.’s Sun reported last week that Foxx had fired an executive producer, assistant director and unit director as well as his driver during the on-set meltdown.

“Back in Action” will be Diaz’s first film credit since the 2014 movie “Annie.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.