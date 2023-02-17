Elon Musk warned world leaders Wednesday not to put all of their governments in one basket.

Musk spoke via video at the 2023 World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to Fox Business.

Although telling leaders committed to a globalist agenda, who watched him in dead silence, that their agenda might be misplaced could seem like the wrong message at the wrong time, Musk later said it was just right.

“Seemed like the right venue,” he remarked on Twitter.

After laying out his vision of Twitter as a place for all voices to compete in laying out their opinions and occasionally competing facts, Musk shared his concept that one overriding authority it just as bad for the world as it is for social media.

“I know this is called the World Government Summit, but I think we should be a little bit concerned about becoming too much for a single world government,” he said.

Musk said the fall and rise of various parts of the world’s civilizations is not something that should be tampered with.

“We should avoid creating a civilizational risk by having, frankly this may sound a little odd, too much cooperation between governments,” he said.

“Throughout history, civilizations have risen and fallen, but it hasn’t meant the doom of humanity as a whole because there have been all these separate civilizations that were separated by great distances,” he continued.







Musk that that in his mind, the march of various civilizations over time has been positive.

“Say like, while Rome was falling, Islam was rising. The Caliphate was doing incredibly well while Rome was doing terribly. And that actually ended up being a source of preservation of knowledge and many scientific advancements,” he said.

“And so, we want to be a little bit cautious about being too much of a single civilization, because if we are too much of a single civilization, then the whole thing may collapse.”

Musk said that forcing cooperation could backfire.

“I’m obviously not suggesting war or anything like that, but I think we want to be a little bit wary of actually cooperating too much. That sounds a little odd, but we want to have some amount of civilizational diversity such that if something does go wrong with a single part of civilization that the whole thing doesn’t collapse and humanity keeps moving forward,” he said.

During his speech, Musk said under his leadership, Twitter will not seek to impose a vision on the world.

“The general idea is just to reflect the values of the people as opposed to imposing the values of essentially San Francisco and Berkeley — which are somewhat of a niche ideology as compared to the rest of the world,” Musk said.

“But you know Twitter was, I think, doing a little too much to impose a niche as a — it’s near San Francisco and Berkeley — ideology on the world so, you know, I thought it was important for the future of civilization to try to correct that thumb on the scale if you will and just have Twitter more accurately reflect, like I said, the values of the people of Earth,” he added.

