After months of struggling, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, became a target for President-elect Donald Trump, right, and new reports indicate Trudeau will step down from his position within days.
After months of struggling, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, became a target for President-elect Donald Trump, right, and new reports indicate Trudeau will step down from his position within days. (Dave Chan - AFP / Getty Images ; Rebecca Noble / Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Be Out Within Days Amid Standoff with Trump: Report

 By Jack Davis  January 6, 2025 at 7:14am
After months of rumblings that members of his party want him to walk the plank, new reports say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to have accepted the inevitable.

A report in the Globe and Mail, based on sources it did not name, said that in the coming days, Trudeau will resign as leader of his Liberal Party.

The report said the decision is expected before Wednesday, when members of Trudeau’s party hold a national caucus.

A report from Reuters on Trudeau’s potential exit said that he had not made a final decision, although the odds were that he would depart.

A report from CNN framed the issue as more of a question of “the PM choosing to jump before he is pushed.”

Trudeau has been prime minister for nine years. Public opinion on him has soured recently, and he is now facing challenges that include dealing with a response to President-elect Donald Trump’s threat of imposing a tariff on goods from Canada.

Will Canada be better off without Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?

The Globe and Mail noted that in party caucuses representing most of the Liberal Party’s seats in Parliament, the majority of party members want Trudeau out.

The report said much remains unclear, including whether Trudeau will leave when he announces his intentions or remain as a caretaker until the next elections.

Canada will be holding national elections at some time before Oct. 20, at which time Conservatives are expected to take power, the Globe and Mail reported.

The report noted that some Liberal legislators want Trudeau out immediately, which would begin a scramble within the party to find an interim prime minister to replace Trudeau.


Last month, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned, sparking new calls for Trudeau to step down.

As Freeland quit, her Department of Finance reported the nation faces a $61.9 billion deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Freeland had set a target of $40.1 billion, according to CTV.

Freeland’s letter of resignation said Trudeau was playing with “costly political gimmicks” instead of addressing more important issues, such as the tariff Trump has threatened to invoke, according to The New York Times.

Trudeau had wanted to have a sales tax holiday and send cash to taxpayers.

Canadians, she wrote, “know when we are working for them, and they equally know when we are focused on ourselves.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




