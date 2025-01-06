Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Be Out Within Days Amid Standoff with Trump: Report

After months of rumblings that members of his party want him to walk the plank, new reports say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to have accepted the inevitable.

A report in the Globe and Mail, based on sources it did not name, said that in the coming days, Trudeau will resign as leader of his Liberal Party.

The report said the decision is expected before Wednesday, when members of Trudeau’s party hold a national caucus.

A report from Reuters on Trudeau’s potential exit said that he had not made a final decision, although the odds were that he would depart.

I know MANY are in denial, but TRUMP just literally saved Canada, all before he’s officially President 🇺🇸 He got FREELAND to resign causing internal chaos, and soon TRUDEAU. Big WIN 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/pJYXJUKQpc — Melissa 🇨🇦 (@MelissaLMRogers) January 6, 2025

A report from CNN framed the issue as more of a question of “the PM choosing to jump before he is pushed.”

Trudeau has been prime minister for nine years. Public opinion on him has soured recently, and he is now facing challenges that include dealing with a response to President-elect Donald Trump’s threat of imposing a tariff on goods from Canada.

The Globe and Mail noted that in party caucuses representing most of the Liberal Party’s seats in Parliament, the majority of party members want Trudeau out.

The report said much remains unclear, including whether Trudeau will leave when he announces his intentions or remain as a caretaker until the next elections.

Canada will be holding national elections at some time before Oct. 20, at which time Conservatives are expected to take power, the Globe and Mail reported.

The report noted that some Liberal legislators want Trudeau out immediately, which would begin a scramble within the party to find an interim prime minister to replace Trudeau.

It may take decades to fix the damage Trudeau has done to Canada, but it’s a start! My eyes are filled with tears that we may have a chance 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/lafzLfkWBL — Deanna (@ARamblingRoyal) January 6, 2025



Last month, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned, sparking new calls for Trudeau to step down.

As Freeland quit, her Department of Finance reported the nation faces a $61.9 billion deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Freeland had set a target of $40.1 billion, according to CTV.

Freeland’s letter of resignation said Trudeau was playing with “costly political gimmicks” instead of addressing more important issues, such as the tariff Trump has threatened to invoke, according to The New York Times.

Trudeau had wanted to have a sales tax holiday and send cash to taxpayers.

Canadians, she wrote, “know when we are working for them, and they equally know when we are focused on ourselves.”

