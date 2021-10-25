Share
Cancel Culture Comes for NFL Announcer Tony Romo After On-Air Joke About Tom Brady's Wife

 By Jack Davis  October 25, 2021 at 7:44am
Facing hulking defensive linemen was nothing compared to the attacks former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo faced after making an on-air joke about Tom Brady’s wife.

Romo, now a commentator for CBS Sports, was ad-libbing Sunday afternoon during a one-sided game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears.

Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass in the first half of the 38-3 blowout, and Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans tossed the ball into the stands at Raymond James Stadium.

A Tampa Bay staffer then went to barter with the fan to give back the ball.

“One of the great negotiations in NFL history,” broadcaster Jim Nantz of CBS said.

Joe Biden Loses His Mind on Air, Claims to Have Been a Senator for 370 Years

Romo then offered his version of how that conversation might have gone:

“Right here, he’s like, ‘We need that ball. That’s 600.’

“‘What? Really?’

“‘So what do you want? A million? No?’

“‘A date with Giselle. A date with Giselle and I’m in.’

“‘Tom? OK, Tom will do it. He’ll allow it. One time. You got it.'”

Romo’s comment about Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, did not go over well for many observers.

Trump Signs Deal with ESPN to Begin a Career as a Sports Commentator

As the game ended, Brady made the focus about something everyone could cheer for.

Brady gave his hat to a boy in the stands who was holding a sign that said the 44-year-old NFL legend helped him beat cancer.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation