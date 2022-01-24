Share
News
Conservative activist and media personality Candace Owens is pictured Jan. 4 while her podcast "Candace" in Nashville, Tennessee.
Conservative activist and media personality Candace Owens is pictured Jan. 4 while her podcast "Candace" in Nashville, Tennessee. When "Saturday Night Live" mocked her in an episode over the weekend, Owens hit right back. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images)

Candace Owens Fires Back After 'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Her in Racial Sketch

 By Grant Atkinson  January 24, 2022 at 12:54pm
Share

This weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” wasted no time attacking conservatives, opening with a sketch mocking Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“SNL” veteran Kate McKinnon portrayed host Laura Ingraham and welcomed on several guests. First up was Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant.

Bryant, as Cruz, apologized for the senator’s comments about the participants on Jan. 6 and said, “I never should have called them terrorists.”

“The truth is, they are big burly men with big d energy, I like ’em a lot. They’re my cool friends.”

Trending:
Biden's Got Big Trouble This Fall: Powerful Trump-Era Figure Hauls in Jaw-Dropping Amount of Cash

Bryant continued the sexually tinged jokes by asking former President Donald Trump to “hit me, choke me, spit in my face.”

The next guest was “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson playing Novak Djokivic, the champion tennis player who was denied the opportunity to play in the Australian Open because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Naturally, Davidson portrayed him as a heartless elite who does not care about others.

“People love to tear you off your pedestal just because you’re really rich, or you’re the best at tennis, or you go to a charity event with 200 kids even though you’re dripping with COVID,” Davidson said.

“But in my heart, I know that one day people will look back on this moment in history and think, ‘who cares?'”

Do you think "SNL" is getting desperate?

But McKinnon’s third guest was the most controversial — “SNL” cast member Ego Nwodim playing conservative activist Candace Owens. McKinnon introduced her by calling her “my one black friend.”

“Martin Luther King would have voted for Trump,” Nwodim began. “Laura, liberals try to make everything about race. To quote the only words that Martin Luther King ever said, ‘I have a dream.’

“That’s it, end of quote. Nothing about money, or jobs or schools, unless you count his tombstone, which says, ‘Great job gang, racism over.'”

McKinnon fawned over Nwodim, noting that everyone at home should be “writing this down.”

“You know, it’s my greatest honor to continue to fight for African-Americans, no matter how many times they ask me to stop,” Nwodim said, continuing to stoke the liberal belief that conservative black Americans like Owens have no support in the African-American community.

Related:
Daily Wire Launches New Initiative to Prevent 'Conservatives and Free Thinkers' From Being Silenced

The real Candace Owens did not take kindly to “SNL” implying her work is not important because she is not left-leaning, and she made her displeasure known on Twitter.

“Hey @nbcsnl — not sure who this woman is you have playing me but I am much better looking than this,” Owens wrote.

“Next time just reach out and I’ll play myself,” she wrote.

“That way the skit will actually be funny and America might even tune in to the show again!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Candace Owens Fires Back After 'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Her in Racial Sketch
Ex Prince Andrew Maid Reveals What Royal Did That Left Her in Tears
Never-Before-Seen Video of Betty White Recorded 11 Days Before Her Death Revealed
Trump Fires Back Against 'Totally Fake News' Media Report About Conflict with Ron DeSantis
Trump-Appointed Judge Issues Devastating Blow to Biden's Federal Vaccine Mandate
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!