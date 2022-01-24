Candace Owens Fires Back After 'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Her in Racial Sketch

This weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live” wasted no time attacking conservatives, opening with a sketch mocking Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“SNL” veteran Kate McKinnon portrayed host Laura Ingraham and welcomed on several guests. First up was Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant.

Bryant, as Cruz, apologized for the senator’s comments about the participants on Jan. 6 and said, “I never should have called them terrorists.”

“The truth is, they are big burly men with big d energy, I like ’em a lot. They’re my cool friends.”

Bryant continued the sexually tinged jokes by asking former President Donald Trump to “hit me, choke me, spit in my face.”

The next guest was “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson playing Novak Djokivic, the champion tennis player who was denied the opportunity to play in the Australian Open because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Naturally, Davidson portrayed him as a heartless elite who does not care about others.

“People love to tear you off your pedestal just because you’re really rich, or you’re the best at tennis, or you go to a charity event with 200 kids even though you’re dripping with COVID,” Davidson said.

“But in my heart, I know that one day people will look back on this moment in history and think, ‘who cares?'”

But McKinnon’s third guest was the most controversial — “SNL” cast member Ego Nwodim playing conservative activist Candace Owens. McKinnon introduced her by calling her “my one black friend.”

“Martin Luther King would have voted for Trump,” Nwodim began. “Laura, liberals try to make everything about race. To quote the only words that Martin Luther King ever said, ‘I have a dream.’

“That’s it, end of quote. Nothing about money, or jobs or schools, unless you count his tombstone, which says, ‘Great job gang, racism over.'”

McKinnon fawned over Nwodim, noting that everyone at home should be “writing this down.”

“You know, it’s my greatest honor to continue to fight for African-Americans, no matter how many times they ask me to stop,” Nwodim said, continuing to stoke the liberal belief that conservative black Americans like Owens have no support in the African-American community.

The real Candace Owens did not take kindly to “SNL” implying her work is not important because she is not left-leaning, and she made her displeasure known on Twitter.

“Hey @nbcsnl — not sure who this woman is you have playing me but I am much better looking than this,” Owens wrote.

Hey @nbcsnl —not sure who this woman is you have playing me but I am much better looking than this. 😂Next time just reach out and I’ll play myself. That way the skit will actually be funny and America might even tune in to the show again! #SaturdayNightLive pic.twitter.com/wnjEKwgBTJ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 23, 2022

“Next time just reach out and I’ll play myself,” she wrote.

“That way the skit will actually be funny and America might even tune in to the show again!”

