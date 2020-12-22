Candace Owens Issues Challenge to AOC After Rare Agreement on COVID Bill

Conservative commentator Candace Owens and New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known for being some of the most polarizing figures in American politics, both agreed that the recent coronavirus spending bill passed by Congress was a disaster.

The over five thousand page legislation was given to representatives and senators with little time to review it before voting.

“This is why Congress needs time to actually read this package before voting on it. Members of Congress have not read this bill. It’s over 5000 pages, arrived at 2pm today, and we are told to expect a vote on it in 2 hours,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “This isn’t governance. It’s hostage-taking.”

She continued by explaining that the public also needs to be informed when it comes to confusing bills like this one.

“And by the way, it’s not just members who need to see the bill ahead of time – YOU do. The PUBLIC needs to see these bills w enough time to contact their rep to let them know how they feel. Members are reeling right now bc they don’t have time to consult w/ their communities.”

Her call for government transparency caught the attention of Owens, who actually agreed with her.

However, Owens made it clear that she wants Ocasio-Cortez to start asking questions about some of the seemingly pointless spendings in the bill.

“I 100% agree with @AOC on this one. This isn’t a stimulus bill, this is heist. Wealthy people are stealing tax dollars under the guise of COVID-19 relief,” Owens said. “I implore AOC to ask her colleagues WHY the Smithsonian and the Kennedy Center need over a billion dollars of OUR money.”

Owens joined a few Republican lawmakers in this rare moment of bipartisanship, which unfortunately only happened because of a bill that is incredibly terrible.

.@AOC is right. It’s ABSURD to have a $2.5 trillion spending bill negotiated in secret and then—hours later—demand an up-or-down vote on a bill nobody has had time to read. #CongressIsBroken https://t.co/EQp8BfRBHj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 21, 2020

Any bill that is significantly longer than The Bible should leave Americans furious and distraught at the way Congress conducts business, and hopefully, members of Congress continue to speak out.

5,600 pages. Votes are still expected today on this legislation. No one will be able to read it all in its entirety. Special interests win. Americans lose. https://t.co/zuyrLjez6o — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 21, 2020

Lots of legislation that makes its way through Congress contains language specifically tailored to interest groups and politicians’ pet projects, and it is a sad truth that Americans have to face.

