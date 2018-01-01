Can’t Make This Stuff Up: A Woman Tricked CNN on the Air During New Year’s Eve Celebration

A married couple faked a marriage proposal on New Year’s Eve to get on CNN to fulfill a special request from “Outkick the Coverage” founder Clay Travis, and CNN is still covering it as real news.

Dustin Smith pretended to propose to his wife Marisa Smith, just so she could yell “I love boobs!” at CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin for Travis.

Baldwin banned Travis from her show on CNN in September because of a comment he made during an interview.

“I’m a First Amendment absolutist. I believe in two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs,” he said on air.

That was… I just… it was one of those thought bubbles "did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!" Note to men — that is never okay. #smh — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 15, 2017

After Travis heard Baldwin tell co-host Don Lemon “my balls are bigger than your balls” during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage in New Orleans, he put out a challenge to his fans to help him get back at the host.

Travis offered fans $10,000 to say “I love boobs” on CNN, specifically at Baldwin.

Okay, @outkick new year’s eve challenge for Bama, Clemson or others on Bourbon Street in NOLA. Boobs Baldwin and Don Lemon are interviewing random people in the bar there. Get on air and say you love boobs and I will give you $10k. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2018

“And then I thought, you know what, many Outkick women also loved my first amendment and boobs line on CNN,” he said on his website. “So why not offer double to get a woman to tell Baldwin to her face that she loved boobs?”

FYI, for those of you going after the $10k. CNN is at the Spotted Cat in NOLA. If an @outkick girl gets on saying it to Boobs Baldwin, I’ll go $20k. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2018

Dustin and Marisa Smith took Travis up on his challenge and knew exactly how to get on TV on New Years Eve.

Dustin Smith was given the microphone by Lemon so he could pretend to propose to his wife. After the proposal, Marisa Smith grabbed the microphone and yelled “I love boobs! B-double o-b-s!” to win the $20,000 from Travis.

The @outkick duo who just blew up @cnn with a fake marriage proposal in NOLA & then screamed they love boobs are @marissabeall & @DustinCSmith. They are geniuses & just made $20k from me. I love you both & I’d officiate your wedding if you weren’t married already. Happy New Year! — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2018

Travis later pointed out that the fake wedding proposal is posted on CNN‘s website with the caption “CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon help a couple get engaged in New Orleans,” but the couple’s comments are edited out.

This won’t surprise y’all, but @cnn is so dumb (or dishonest) that they’re treating the @outkick marriage proposal boobs trolling as real news. Legit fake news. pic.twitter.com/7Zhp7PJz2p — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 1, 2018

The couple will appear on Travis’ radio show later this week.

