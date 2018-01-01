The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Entertainment News
Print

Can’t Make This Stuff Up: A Woman Tricked CNN on the Air During New Year’s Eve Celebration

By Erin Coates
January 1, 2018 at 4:59pm

Print

A married couple faked a marriage proposal on New Year’s Eve to get on CNN to fulfill a special request from “Outkick the Coverage” founder Clay Travis, and CNN is still covering it as real news.

Dustin Smith pretended to propose to his wife Marisa Smith, just so she could yell “I love boobs!” at CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin for Travis.

Baldwin banned Travis from her show on CNN in September because of a comment he made during an interview.

“I’m a First Amendment absolutist. I believe in two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs,” he said on air.

TRENDING: Johnny Carson Nearly Gave 63-Year-Old Potato Chip Collector a Heart Attack with One Crunch

After Travis heard Baldwin tell co-host Don Lemon “my balls are bigger than your balls” during CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage in New Orleans, he put out a challenge to his fans to help him get back at the host.

Travis offered fans $10,000 to say “I love boobs” on CNN, specifically at Baldwin.

“And then I thought, you know what, many Outkick women also loved my first amendment and boobs line on CNN,” he said on his website. “So why not offer double to get a woman to tell Baldwin to her face that she loved boobs?”

Dustin and Marisa Smith took Travis up on his challenge and knew exactly how to get on TV on New Years Eve.

Dustin Smith was given the microphone by Lemon so he could pretend to propose to his wife. After the proposal, Marisa Smith grabbed the microphone and yelled “I love boobs! B-double o-b-s!” to win the $20,000 from Travis.

RELATED: Democrat Lawmaker Hits Trump With Low Blow Attack: ‘Never See Him With Barron’

Travis later pointed out that the fake wedding proposal is posted on CNN‘s website with the caption “CNN’s Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon help a couple get engaged in New Orleans,” but the couple’s comments are edited out.

The couple will appear on Travis’ radio show later this week.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: CNN, First Amendment, tweet

By: Erin Coates on January 1, 2018 at 4:59pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris White

gas station

Oregon Strikes Down Law Banning Self-Service Gas Stations… Residents Freak Out

Erin Coates

Steve Harvey and Times Square

Fox New Year’s Eve Host Steve Harvey Sent Internet into a Frenzy with His Times Square Attire

Erin Coates

Aaron and Melissa Klein

Judge Issues a Final Ruling for ‘Sweet Cakes’ Owners Who Refused to Bake a Gay Wedding Cake

Erin Coates

Donald Trump, CNN logo and the white box truck

CNN Finally Learns Whose White Truck Blocked Cameras from Filming Trump

Jason Hopkins

President Donald Trump and map of Pakistan

Trump Issues First Tweet of 2018: ‘Nothing but Lies and Deceit’

Randy DeSoto

Johnny Carson

Johnny Carson Nearly Gave 63-Year-Old Potato Chip Collector a Heart Attack with One Crunch

Chris Agee

Kathy Griffin

Just a Friendly Reminder That Kathy Griffin Will NOT Be on TV for New Year’s Eve This Year

Randy DeSoto

Lindsey Graham and John McCain

Lindsey Graham Gives an Update on John McCain’s Future

Recently Posted