Fox anchor Jesse Watters is seen on "Jesse Watters Primetime" at Fox News Channel Studios on June 29, 2022, in New York City.
Fox anchor Jesse Watters is seen on "Jesse Watters Primetime" at Fox News Channel Studios on June 29, 2022, in New York City. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

You Can't Replace Tucker: Watters Suffers Massive Drop in Viewership During Carlson's Old Time Slot

 By Michael Schwarz  July 19, 2023 at 1:09pm
When the bad guys run a cable-news network, even the good guys suffer.

RadarOnline, a pop culture and entertainment news site, reported on Wednesday that Jesse Watters, Tucker Carlson’s permanent replacement at Fox News, has suffered a significant ratings drop compared to his predecessor.

On Monday, his first night in Carlson’s old 8 p.m. time slot, Watters drew 2.4 million viewers. Carlson drew an average of 3.2 million.

One Twitter user summarized the situation for many conservatives and Carlson fans: “I like Jesse but man…not good!”

On the bright side for Fox News, Watters still drew more viewers than MSNBC’s Chris Hayes (1.2 million) and CNN’s Anderson Cooper (668,222) combined.

Nonetheless, these ratings represent another setback for the longtime stalwart in conservative cable news.

By the end of Carlson’s tenure, Watters had established himself in the network’s 7 p.m. slot as a lead-in to Tucker Carlson Tonight.

If they had to identify a host from their existing lineup who most appealed to Carlson’s fans, Fox News executives no doubt would have identified Watters.

Having bled viewership in the three months since Carlson’s departure, those executives had reason to believe that replacing Carlson with Watters might stop the hemorrhaging.

While Watters’ first show did reverse the trend of plummeting ratings for a revolving door of temporary 8 p.m. hosts, the net loss remains staggering.

In short, the switch from Carlson to Watters thus far has cost Fox News a viewership that exceeds Cooper’s entire audience.

Time will tell whether Watters can boost his numbers and mitigate the damage the network has done to itself.

Given the prevailing mood among conservative populists who turned to Carlson for their one source of truth each weeknight, that does not seem like a good bet.

Watters will do the best he can, and his best beats nearly anyone else in cable news.

The backlash against Fox News has nothing to do with Watters, though one suspects that many of Carlson’s fans would respect Watters more if he resigned from the network in protest.

For many former viewers, Carlson’s firing showed the network’s true colors.

We do not want to watch garden-variety Republicans blathering on about marginal tax rates and why we need regime change in Heaven only knows what part of the world this time.

More to the point, many former viewers now have good reason to believe that Fox News executives actually despise them. Why would they return?

In short, we like Jesse, but man…not good.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation