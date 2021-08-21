Path 27
News
Police stand outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
Police stand outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Capitol Police Internal Investigation Reaches Final Decision on Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt

 By Jack Davis  August 21, 2021 at 12:21pm
Path 27

The U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated the officer who killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

According to a memo obtained by NBC, the internal investigation into whether excessive force was used has ended.

The memo from the commander of the Capitol Police’s Office of Personal Responsibility said “no further action will be taken in this matter.”

The Capitol Police did not issue any public comment on the investigation.

Trending:
As Thousands of Americans Remain Trapped Under Taliban Rule, It Looks Like Biden's Scheduled a Long Weekend in Delaware

The identity of the officer who shot and killed Babbitt has not been officially revealed.

The Justice Department said in April that no charges were forthcoming in the case.

At the time, the department supported the contention of the officer that he fired “in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.”

“Officials examined video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy,” the department said in a statement.

“Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.”


Babbitt family attorney Terry Roberts, who is preparing a wrongful death lawsuit, has said that Babbitt was not warned by the officer that her life was in imminent danger.

“It’s not debatable. … There was no warning,” he told Real Clear Investigations.

Related:
FBI Reportedly Finds No Evidence That Jan. 6 Was a Coordinated Attack: 'There Was No Grand Scheme'

“I would call what he did an ambush. … I don’t think he’s a good officer. I think he’s reckless,” Roberts added.

Roberts said that although the officer claims to have issued a warning, video of the incident does not support that assertion.

“Those other officers were within earshot. If he’s yelling, they certainly aren’t showing any reaction to it,” he said. “If he was giving any kind of warning, why didn’t they react?”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Capitol Police Internal Investigation Reaches Final Decision on Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt
Report: FDA Planning Big Announcement That Could Pave the Way for Vaccine Mandates
Home Invader Makes It Through the Front Door Before Being Met by Armed Woman Defending Kids
New Data Show the 10 States with the Lowest Unemployment Numbers Are All Republican-Run
US Officials Investigating as Dangerous Vaccine Side Effect Seems More Common Than Previously Thought
See more...

Conversation