The U.S. Capitol Police have formally exonerated the officer who killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

According to a memo obtained by NBC, the internal investigation into whether excessive force was used has ended.

The memo from the commander of the Capitol Police’s Office of Personal Responsibility said “no further action will be taken in this matter.”

The Capitol Police did not issue any public comment on the investigation.

Someone please explain to me how a 200+ pound man hiding in the shadows like a coward, was justified to use deadly force, asserting his life was in immediate danger, from an unarmed 100 pound woman who didn’t even know he was there. #AshliBabbitt — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) August 20, 2021

The identity of the officer who shot and killed Babbitt has not been officially revealed.

The Justice Department said in April that no charges were forthcoming in the case.

At the time, the department supported the contention of the officer that he fired “in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.”

“Officials examined video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy,” the department said in a statement.

“Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.”

Where is the Media Outrage? No public investigation, no identification of the Capitol Hill Police shooter. Pelosi and McConnell conduct is Stalinist: US Capitol cop who shot dead unarmed Ashli Babbitt is EXONERATED https://t.co/loryggZeVV via @MailOnline — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) August 21, 2021



Babbitt family attorney Terry Roberts, who is preparing a wrongful death lawsuit, has said that Babbitt was not warned by the officer that her life was in imminent danger.

“It’s not debatable. … There was no warning,” he told Real Clear Investigations.

“I would call what he did an ambush. … I don’t think he’s a good officer. I think he’s reckless,” Roberts added.

BLM burned down a Minneapolis police station and set cops cars on fire. This is what you call an insurrection but the FBI didn’t investigate this or arrest anyone. Ashli Babbitt was murdered for being at the Capitol and others went to jail for just being there. pic.twitter.com/IEhNt72Tan — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 21, 2021

Roberts said that although the officer claims to have issued a warning, video of the incident does not support that assertion.

“Those other officers were within earshot. If he’s yelling, they certainly aren’t showing any reaction to it,” he said. “If he was giving any kind of warning, why didn’t they react?”

