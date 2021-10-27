Share
Lifestyle

Car Crashes, Ejects Passenger and Ignites in Front of Police Department: Driver, Passenger Survive

 By Amanda Thomason  October 27, 2021 at 7:35am
Share

On the list of most convenient places to experience an emergency, a police department ranks pretty high. At least one driver owes his life to that fact.

The Garland Police Department in Texas recently experienced an incident that was basically brought to their doorstep when a car crashed on the road in front of the department building.

The accident took place at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 13, after a speeding car hit a curb, flipped and caught fire. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle on impact, but the driver was unconscious as the car combusted.

Officer Matthew Fuhs, who has been with the department for five years, immediately responded. Along with him was his rookie partner, Chris Hataway — and it was his first day on the job.

The two officers approached the driver, who was unresponsive, and wrestled him out of the car while the flames threatened them all.

Trending:
No Woke Agenda in Court: Rittenhouse Judge Says Rioters Can't Be Called 'Victims,' Approves This List Instead


“Come on, man,” one of them can be heard in the bodycam video that has been shared since the accident. “Come on, man. We’ll get you out.”

Between the two of them, they managed to get the driver out of the burning vehicle and onto safer ground. Despite the tense moments and the severity of the wreck, neither the passenger nor the driver sustained serious injuries, which is a miracle in its own right.

“This morning, just before 3:00 am, Garland Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Forest Lane in front of the Garland Police Department,” the department shared on Oct. 13.

“The passenger was ejected and the vehicle immediately caught on fire. The officers observed one unconscious person still inside the vehicle.

“Body-cam video captures the officers fighting through the intense heat while the fire quickly overtook the vehicle. With only seconds left, the officers desperately pulled the unconscious man out of the burning car before it became fully engulfed.

“The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital from injuries sustained from the crash. The injuries were non-life-threatening. We are very proud of these officers for their quick response and heroic acts.”

Later, Officer Fuhs explained some of the decision-making that took place in the wee hours of that Wednesday morning.

“There’s only a certain amount of control that can take place, and this was uncontrolled,” Fuhs told KDFW. “And so, we approached the guy and my just first thought was, ‘I’ve got to try and get him awake.’

Related:
Alec Baldwin Lectured Public on COVID Safety 1 Week Before Killing Woman with Reckless Behavior on Set

“He was unconscious. He wouldn’t come to, luckily my other partner was there, and we both grabbed ahold of him and at some point, within I mean mere seconds, we were able to get our hands on both of his, both of his arms and pull him out before the fire approached his feet and started to burn him.



“It’s part of the job when you sign up for this,” Fuhs continued. “It’s a moment of instinct. I knew going into this that this wasn’t a normal wreck. It was a fire and things could get ugly.

“But that’s my job, what we’re called to do and that’s my job, so.”

Fuhs also recognized Hataway’s collected manner and professionalism, first day on the field notwithstanding.

After this baptism by fire, many are saying Hataway is no longer a “rookie.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Car Crashes, Ejects Passenger and Ignites in Front of Police Department: Driver, Passenger Survive
3-Year-Old Boy Hides Under Covers When Fire Breaks Out in Home, Deputy Makes Heroic Rescue
Video: Chihuahua Carried Off by Coyote in Broad Daylight as Owners Scream But Survives Backyard Attack
After Fiery Car Crash on Highway, Celebrity Bystander Speaks Out About Heroic Good Samaritans
Jonah and the... Sunfish? 4,400-Pound Sunfish Stuns Researchers After Unbelievable Catch
See more...

Conversation