Path 27
Lifestyle

After Car Flies Off Road Into Pond, Trooper Jumps In to Save Man and Dog from Drowning

 By Amanda Thomason  August 31, 2021 at 12:16pm
Path 27

L/Cpl. Adam J. Marshall has been a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol since June 2015. He transferred to Troop 5 in the Grand Strand area in September 2019 — a fact that at least one man and dog are now grateful for.

On Sunday, Marshall was near Pawleys Island when a call came in about a man and dog who were trapped in their car after the man drove into a pond.



Since the trooper was only a little over a mile away, he rushed to the scene to find the car almost completely submerged.

The only window visible and accessible above the waterline was the back window, so Marshall jumped in and immediately started working to free the two occupants.

Trending:
Coroner Confirms COVID Vaccine at Fault for News Presenter's Death


“He broke out the back window, which was the only part of the vehicle not completely underwater, but was unable to locate the driver and was unable to free him through the driver’s side door,” the South Carolina Department of Public Safety shared on Monday.

Midway Fire Rescue then appeared on scene and helped Marshall get the driver out through the passenger side door. During the commotion, the dog was able to escape the vehicle and get to shore.



“Midway Fire and EMS treated the man on shore and then, transported him to the hospital for further treatment,” the post continued. “We are so pleased to learn that the driver is expected to make a full recovery and his dog safely made it to shore during the rescue.

“Great job to L/Cpl. A.J. Marshall and those first responders from Midway Fire Rescue for your heroic acts and outstanding teamwork.”

According to a tweet by Midway Fire and Rescue, good Samaritans on-site assisted with the rescue, as well.

Related:
Colorado Moose Calf Reunited with Mother After Plummeting 4 Feet Into Burned Basement

On that tweet, a man who identified himself as the victim’s son commented to thank all involved.

“Hi, Im Jacob, Danas son, who was in the car,” he wrote. “I just wanted to thank every single person that was involved in the incident … Im astonished with the fearlessness of the trooper and anyone who was there … If theres any way i can contact him let me know. You guys are awesome.”

Marshall’s bravery and readiness to risk his life to save another have been recognized by multiple agencies. One towing company seemed to speak for many in its lavish praise of the young trooper, based on the number of people who commented to agree.

“Adam Marshall saved these people today,” Abba Towing Brandon shared, along with a photo of the submerged car. “A South Carolina State Trooper jumped into this pond and saved these people with no regard to his personal safety.

“He is a true HERO and genuinely cares about his community. I am blessed to know him!! He is one of the BEST!!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Path 27
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
After Car Flies Off Road Into Pond, Trooper Jumps In to Save Man and Dog from Drowning
When Cows Fly: See the Incredible Moment Helicopter Airlifts Injured Cattle to Safety in the Swiss Alps
When Student Collapses at School, Nurse and Resource Deputy Make Decision That Saves His Life
Mom Fights Off Mountain Lion with Bare Hands, Frees Age 5 Son as Animal Mauls Him in Front Yard
Animal Center Tells Heartbreaking Story of Pup Thought to Be Held Down with a Shoe and Shot
See more...

Conversation