Would-Be Carjacker Messes with the Wrong Man, Gets Run Over and Dragged While Driver Dodges Bullets

The early Sunday morning hours in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, were broken by the squeal of tires and the sound of gunshots.

An attempted carjacking went very, very wrong for two assailants, one of whom was armed. The would-be victim pulled into his driveway at 5:30 a.m. and was approached by one of the two suspects, who allegedly attempted to steal the truck and rob the driver. In fear for his life, according to WJBK, the victim slammed the truck into reverse and skidded wildly out of the driveway.

Police told the local outlet that one of the suspects went along for the ride, dragged beneath the truck into the road near Beech Daly and McDonald Street. The second suspect who was armed, was shown in surveillance footage released from TCD Dearborn taking aim and opening fire on the vehicle.

The suspect fired four rounds at the truck and fled the scene.

According to TheBlaze, no one was struck by the shots. WJBK reported that police took the injured suspect into custody. The attempted carjacker was hospitalized after being dragged by the truck and remains in critical condition.

The shooter, however, escaped the scene and is still being sought by police.







According to ClickOnDetroit, Dearborn Heights Police have recently urged residents to protect their vehicles during overnight hours, citing an increase in complaints from residents reporting vehicle break-ins.

“With the midst of the summer season here and all the great things that come with the warm weather, there also some not-so-favorable activities, including the potential for car break-ins and theft of their contents,” Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph Thomas said.

“Unfortunately, this seems to be a growing trend evidenced by the fact that recently, we experienced five break-ins in a single day.”

“Obviously, the best way to avoid these types of problems is to keep your vehicles garaged overnight,” Thomas added.

The victim’s neighbor, Lashawnda Miles, who had already left for work that morning, spoke to WJBK. “I left 10 minutes early,” she said. “The next thing I know, the detectives are telling me, had I stayed an extra 10 minutes, my car would have been hit. I probably would have been hit in it because I’m getting in it at that time.”

Her neighbor’s tire tracks over her lawn mark the scene of the incident. “When I saw the tires marks on the grass, I thought someone was just driving fast and just ran up on it.”

“Whoever got hurt trying to do what they were trying to do, that’s scary,” Miles told reporters. “And I’m glad no one else got hurt.”

The Western Journal has reached out to the Dearborn Heights Police Department for additional information regarding this incident.

The Police have requested via local outlets that anyone with information regarding the incident contact them at (313) 277-6770.

