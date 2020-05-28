Carrie Underwood and her husband, retired Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators hockey player Mike Fisher, may be celebrities, but they’re also regular people with familiar struggles and triumphs.

They’re proving that by opening up about their lives in a miniseries that will highlight their walks with God and each other.

The project is set to be released via I am Second, a nonprofit Christian multimedia organization.

“Since first filming with I Am Second six years ago, I have seen God continue to grow my faith as Carrie and I have together walked through the natural joys and struggles of life,” Fisher said in a news release, according to USA Today.

TRENDING: Watch: Joe Biden Tells Voters That He Is Going To Beat Himself in the 2020 Election

“This new series is not only a continuation of the 2014 White Chair film, but hopefully a reminder to individuals of God’s faithfulness in all situations.”

The four-episode series, called “Mike and Carrie: God & Country” promises to address topics including parenting, heartbreak and purpose, with a focus on finding stability in life.

“Each of the four episodes of Mike & Carrie: God and Country provides insight as to how they, with two distinct personalities and careers, stay grounded in the midst of the many peaks and valleys of their lives,” the miniseries’ website states.

Underwood hopes the genuine look at their relationship through their own narratives will encourage people to think about their own lives.

“We wanted to do this to share some of our personal journey in hopes that viewers will be inspired by it, and maybe even take one more step in pursuing a relationship with God,” she said.

“I Am Second” Vice President John Humphrey echoes Underwood’s sentiments that hopefully this project will cause viewers to reflect on their own spiritual situations.

“People will see how in unity they’re able to approach these life’s ups and downs from a from a spiritual standpoint,” he told USA Today.

“We always strive to go ahead and connect the personal storytelling with the spiritual journey in people’s hearts and hope that others can be inspired by the journey that is being told to them.”

RELATED: Man Blows Away Judges on 'AGT' After Spending 37 Years in Jail for Crime He Didn't Commit

The episodes are very conversational.

That’s a quality that director Jonah Ingram thinks makes the shorts unique and accessible.

“It feels less like a conventional interview when they talk about moments in their life and more like a candid conversation that you feel like you’re just hanging out with Mike and Carrie,” Ingram told USA Today.

“They’re sharing very meaningful, very deep, sometimes very spiritual, sometimes very humorous times of their life.”

Episodes are available on the “I Am Second” website.

The first one, “I Cry Easy,” is available now.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.