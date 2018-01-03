The Western Journal

Carrie Underwood Photographed for First Time Since Gruesome Facial Surgery

By Erin Coates
January 3, 2018 at 3:37pm

Carrie Underwood was photographed for the first time in December after sustaining severe injuries from a fall at her Nashville home in November, and the picture has gained public attention after the Grammy Award-winning country artist revealed earlier this week the severity of her injuries.

Reality show “Below Deck” alum Adrienne Gang had posted a picture with Underwood after working out with her weeks after Underwood fell down the stairs outside of her Nashville residence.

The day after Gang posted the picture, she tweeted that she “had no clue she was injured …” and that the country music star “looked amazing!”

People Magazine reported that Underwood had previously told her fans about her broken wrist as a result of the accident.

Earlier this week, she told her fans that the incident had also caused severe damage to her face.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

Underwood revealed to her fans that her injuries in addition to her broken wrist were so severe that it took “40 to 50 stitches” to correct.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” she wrote to her fans, according to People Magazine. “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told (Underwood’s husband) Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Fans responded to the picture on Twitter.

Underwood concluded her statement with gratitude that her situation didn’t end up worse.

“I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse,” she stated. “I’ve still got a ways to go in the recovery process, but it’s encouraging to see every day be a little better than the last.”

By: Erin Coates on January 3, 2018 at 3:37pm

