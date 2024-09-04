Casualties Reported After Shooting at Georgia High School - Governor Directs 'All Available State Resources to Respond'

A harrowing and tragic situation is unfolding in Georgia.

According to multiple reports, casualties have been reported stemming from a Wednesday morning school shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

According to ABC News, the “incident is over,” but FBI and other law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

Additionally, the outlet — citing a source “briefed on the situation” — noted that “a local hospital is ‘treating multiple gunshot wounds.'”

The suspect is in custody, per the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office added that the exact number of the victims and their respective conditions “were not immediately clear.”

According to Atlanta-based outlet WSB-TV, the incident happened around 10:20 a.m. local time.

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took to social media platform X to address the situation:

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Kemp posted on Wednesday.

The governor added: “We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation.”

WSB reported that “there were dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles surrounding the school.

“At least one air ambulance took a patient from the scene.

“Georgia State Patrol troopers as well as deputies from Barrow and Winder counties were responding.”

🚨#BREAKING: Footage/Pictures of the scene outside of Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia where the school shooting took place. pic.twitter.com/psCPvsCqaW — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 4, 2024



According to ABC, Apalachee High School was “cleared for dismissal” and all other Barrow County Schools are on a “soft lockdown,” per the Barrow County School District.

“The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says this is for the safety of everyone right now. Please do not visit your child’s school at this time. We cannot release students during a lockdown,” the school district said in a statement. “We will let you know as soon as BCSO says it is all clear for dismissal.”

This story is breaking and more information will be given as it becomes available.

