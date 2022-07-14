Cat Named 'Rowdy' Escapes after Flight, Finally 'Lets' Herself be Caught after 3 Weeks in the Airport

When a 4-year-old cat named Rowdy traveled with her family from Germany to Boston on June 24, no one knew that she was about to live up to her name, pulling a stunt that would last nearly a month before she decided the fun was up.

According to WBTS-CD, the cat had been in a hard travel carrier, riding in the cargo area of a Lufthansa flight. When the crew started to unload the cargo at Boston Logan International Airport, she somehow managed to break free of her cell and leaped at the opportunity to explore her new surroundings.

“I went to the cargo area and they said, ‘Oh, do you have a black cat?'” owner Patty Sahli recalled. After she said yes, “they said, ‘Well, we don’t know where she is right now.'”

Not exactly the sort of news you want to hear while making an already-stressful international move.

For three weeks, the sly black cat made the airport her own, dodging would-be captors and surviving by her wits. But after those three weeks, she seemed to have had enough of her own antics and turned herself in.

Massachusetts Port Authority and the Animal Rescue League of Boston worked together to track the feisty feline, using cameras, scented items and eventually traps, which ended up doing the trick.







“True to her name, this frisky feline escaped her kitty kennel upon her Lufthansa flight’s arrival on June 24 and had been roaming the airport ever since,” Massport released in a statement. “Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught.”

“After being lost at Logan for 3 weeks, we are happy to report Rowdy the cat has been found!” the Boston Logan International Airport posted on Wednesday. “She’s happy, healthy and will be re-united with her family later today.”

The cat was checked out by a vet and turned over to the rescue to be held until a very surprised Sahli could get her.







“We’re so happy to have been able to help Massachusetts Port Authority with humane traps to help catch Rowdy when she escaped her kennel on June 24 after arriving on a Lufthansa flight at Boston Logan International Airport,” the Animal Rescue League of Boston posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Rowdy will be safe in our care until she is reunited with her owners in Florida.”

Sahli, who lives in Florida now, is getting a flight — on Lufthansa’s dime — on Friday and will finally be reunited with her wayward cat the next morning.

“It’s just a big relief,” Sahli said. “It’s kind of unbelievable.”







“Probably put a dent in the mouse population at the airport.

“I don’t think I’ll be letting her out for a while. I think she’ll be staying in.”

