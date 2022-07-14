Share
Lifestyle

Cat Named 'Rowdy' Escapes after Flight, Finally 'Lets' Herself be Caught after 3 Weeks in the Airport

 By Amanda Thomason  July 14, 2022 at 11:51am
Share

When a 4-year-old cat named Rowdy traveled with her family from Germany to Boston on June 24, no one knew that she was about to live up to her name, pulling a stunt that would last nearly a month before she decided the fun was up.

According to WBTS-CD, the cat had been in a hard travel carrier, riding in the cargo area of a Lufthansa flight. When the crew started to unload the cargo at Boston Logan International Airport, she somehow managed to break free of her cell and leaped at the opportunity to explore her new surroundings.

“I went to the cargo area and they said, ‘Oh, do you have a black cat?'” owner Patty Sahli recalled. After she said yes, “they said, ‘Well, we don’t know where she is right now.'”

Not exactly the sort of news you want to hear while making an already-stressful international move.

For three weeks, the sly black cat made the airport her own, dodging would-be captors and surviving by her wits. But after those three weeks, she seemed to have had enough of her own antics and turned herself in.

Trending:
Watch: Stiff-Looking Biden Says 'What am I Doing Now?' Two People Have to Show Him Where to Stand

Massachusetts Port Authority and the Animal Rescue League of Boston worked together to track the feisty feline, using cameras, scented items and eventually traps, which ended up doing the trick.



“True to her name, this frisky feline escaped her kitty kennel upon her Lufthansa flight’s arrival on June 24 and had been roaming the airport ever since,” Massport released in a statement. “Whether out of fatigue or hunger we’ll never know, but this morning she finally let herself be caught.”

“After being lost at Logan for 3 weeks, we are happy to report Rowdy the cat has been found!” the Boston Logan International Airport posted on Wednesday. “She’s happy, healthy and will be re-united with her family later today.”

The cat was checked out by a vet and turned over to the rescue to be held until a very surprised Sahli could get her.



“We’re so happy to have been able to help Massachusetts Port Authority with humane traps to help catch Rowdy when she escaped her kennel on June 24 after arriving on a Lufthansa flight at Boston Logan International Airport,” the Animal Rescue League of Boston posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Rowdy will be safe in our care until she is reunited with her owners in Florida.”

Sahli, who lives in Florida now, is getting a flight — on Lufthansa’s dime — on Friday and will finally be reunited with her wayward cat the next morning.

Related:
Video: Hero Officers Catch Multiple Kids as They Jump from Second Story During Apartment Fire

“It’s just a big relief,” Sahli said. “It’s kind of unbelievable.”



“Probably put a dent in the mouse population at the airport.

“I don’t think I’ll be letting her out for a while. I think she’ll be staying in.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Cat Named 'Rowdy' Escapes after Flight, Finally 'Lets' Herself be Caught after 3 Weeks in the Airport
Video: Hero Officers Catch Multiple Kids as They Jump from Second Story During Apartment Fire
Man Panics as Car Catches on Fire After Electrical Failure, Trapping Him Inside Until Police Arrive
4,000 Beagles in Desperate Need of Homes After Medical Breeding Facility Shuts Down Over 70 Violations
Hospital Staff Sings Special Song for Little Boy After 2-Year Battle with Leukemia
See more...

Conversation