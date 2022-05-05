Share
Cat Stranded for Weeks on 7th Floor of Bombed-Out Building Finally Rescued, Thanks to Local Heroes

 By Amanda Thomason  May 5, 2022 at 8:28am
The internet loves cats — and that certainly worked in the favor of one particular feline who found herself condemned to death at the top of a bombed-out building in Ukraine.

Eugene Kibets has a heart for animals, especially ones that desperately need rescuing, so when he found out about a cat stranded on the seventh floor of an apartment building in Borodyanka, Kyiv, he had to do something.



According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, the cat had already been there for weeks, somehow surviving in the shell of the building that still stood. Volunteers even used a drone to scout the area and make sure the cat was still alive before launching their rescue efforts.

The rescue would take a little more work than usual, given the extraordinary height at which the cat was located.

“UPD today we will be on site,” Kibets posted on Facebook on Sunday. “Need a car with a tow truck.”



“The cat is on the 7th floor of a non-existent house,” he said. “Woody. We have to go tomorrow at noon. Who can help with the contacts of such a car?”

So he enlisted the help of local firefighters, who agreed to help out with the rescue mission.



Using their fire engine with a crane and basket, they were able to rescue the sickly, skinny, matted cat, who was promptly taken in for emergency veterinarian care.

According to Ukrainian news outlet TSN.ua, the cat, upon seeing people there to rescue her, climbed across the debris-strewn room and into their arms.



“The real heroes of today – dsns borodianki and irpenya,” Kibets posted on Facebook after the successful endeavor. “They are super men. It was a pleasure to watch their work. You guys are awesome!!!”

Kibets’ posts and those shared by others online have gone viral, bringing the kitty internet fame and earning her a huge fan club that waits impatiently for updates.



After some R&R with the professionals, the cat has gone home to be cared for by Kibets. The vets determined she’s around 15 years old, and she has been nicknamed “Borodyanka.”

While it’s clear that Borodyanka is a brachycephalic cat breed (shortened nose and “squished” facial appearance), many have commented to suggest that the cat’s grumpy face is in response to the situation she’s been through and the treatment she’s received in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



“UPDATE: Eugene Kibets wants everyone to know that the cat he rescued from the destroyed building in Ukraine is doing fine,” a post from LorenzoTheCat read.

“She’s a little pissed off, but doing fine.”

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




