Catholic Diocese Defies Woke Left, Enacts 7 'Gender Identity' Policies That Align with Scripture

A Catholic diocese in Iowa is affirming the word of God, and basic science, in its new document outlining seven policies to deal with so-called “gender identity.”

On Monday, the Diocese of Des Moines issued a statement saying that after parish and school leaders asked Bishop William Joensen for guidance about how to deal with those suffering from gender dysphoria, they spent two years prayerfully considering a new policy and have released one “committed to respect for human dignity while honoring God’s creation.”

The new document released by the diocese reaffirms the importance of one’s sex in relation to God’s plan for each human individual.

“The mystery of human sexuality as a key component of personal identity is received as a gift created by God that we are not authorized to seek to change.”

The guide also reminds us that “respect for creation includes respect for one’s biological sex.”

In addition to this affirmation of a millennia-old Christian teaching, the guide also lays out seven policies for ministering to those with gender dysphoria who are seeking to follow the Catholic Church.

The policies include in essence boil down to three main points: no use of “preferred pronouns,” a person must only use spaces such as bathrooms and locker rooms or participate in activities such as sports that are consistent with their sex, and those who are having problems with gender dysphoria shall be referred to counselors.

It is refreshing to see a church stand firm and defend God’s word when it comes to transgenderism. The policies that the Diocese of Des Moines has introduced should be adopted by every Catholic diocese and every Christian church in the United States.

The diocese is absolutely right to affirm that one’s sex is a gift from God that is essential to His plan for creation and for you as an individual.

Do you think transgender ideology aligns with scripture? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The words of the Psalmist remind us that God created us in a certain way for a reason, as he has a unique plan for each and every one of us. Psalm 139: 13-16 states, “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.”

Your sex is therefore essential to who you are because God destined you to be that biological sex for a reason.

Also, we must acknowledge that gender dysphoria is a mental illness. This is not meant to be harsh or mean, nor is it meant to imply that a person suffering from it is necessarily a bad person.

It is meant to point out that someone with gender dysphoria has an issue in their brain and needs help since they are unable to distinguish fantasy from reality.

It is not compassionate for us to go along with a person’s fantasies if those delusions are harming that person. We must be willing to correct and help them out of love.

The Diocese of Des Moines is doing exactly that through this new policy. It seeks to show compassion to these individuals by getting them the help they need.

By helping them out of their misery and helping them to live the life that God wants them to lead, they are truly doing the work of God.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.