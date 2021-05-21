A high-speed chase ended with a dramatic rollover Wednesday morning after police pursued the suspects of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, attempted burglary.

Video from a helicopter showed a stolen dark-colored SUV attempting to evade police as it sped along I-95 in Broward County.

The vehicle then swerved in front of two other vehicles, teetering for a moment on its wheels before hitting a guardrail, flipping over and scattering debris.

Police immediately pulled five juveniles from the flipped vehicle and took them into custody. The suspects were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wild Florida police pursuit ends in rollover crash — 5 juvenile suspects in custody following attempted home invasion; several people were injured during the chase. pic.twitter.com/7ssJkrBGu9 — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) May 20, 2021

The Fort Lauderdale Police were initially involved in the chase after several suspects tried to steal a different car from the garage of a home in Miami-Dade County before 7 a.m., according to WTVJ-TV.

The Florida Highway Patrol then picked up the chase at about 8 a.m. on I-95.

Sharon Glueck was driving to work when her car was hit.

“I was hit and I spun around and I saw another car being hit,” Glueck said, according to WFOR-TV.

“When I finally stopped, I saw police had drawn their guns and they told me to quickly get to the side of the road and wait there to be safe,” she said.

Police said some drivers whose cars were hit had bumps and bruises.

“We were extremely lucky that there were no more injuries, and that no other vehicles were involved than the ones that were involved in the crash,” Lt. Yanko Reyes of the Florida Highway Patrol said, according to WTVJ.

Those in the SUV also struck a bicyclist as they sought to elude police, police said. The bicyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

WFOR reported a relative of the 16-year-old driving the SUV believed police did not handle the situation well.

“I’m not justifying the kids’ behavior, they were wrong, but I think the police could have handled it better than what they did,” the woman, reportedly the driver’s aunt, said.

Charges have yet to be announced, but the Fort Lauderdale Police is currently investigating the attempted theft of the car while the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the high-speed chase and crash.

