Caught: Gov’t Agency Lying About Sea Ice, Advancing Green Agenda

By Jonathan Pincus
February 27, 2018 at 10:13am

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has consistently perpetuated the narrative that Arctic sea ice has been melting at a catastrophic rate, even releasing a report in late 2017 claiming that Arctic ice melting is still a major problem.

As noted in a piece by Vox, the NOAA released its annual Arctic Report Card in December, analyzing the current state of polar ice caps — and it was not good.

“The Arctic is going through the most unprecedented transition in human history,” Jeremy Mathis, the NOAA’s Arctic research program director, said at a media conference.

He added: “This year’s observations confirm that the Arctic shows no signs of returning to the reliably frozen state it was in just a decade ago.”

Picture Credit: Paul Homewood

The massive decline at the end of the graph, according to NOAA scientist Emily Osborne, is “the largest magnitude decline in sea ice, and the greatest sustained rate in sea ice decline in that 1,500-year record.”

However, despite these doomsday style graphs and claims made by the NOAA, notable climate skeptic Paul Homegood investigated data concerning Arctic ice sheets and discovered something interesting — the NOAA is lying.

According to Homegood, the chart pictured above is actually depicting “summer sea ice minima.”

“As we know from DMI, sea ice extent has stabilized in summer, and has slightly increased since 2007,” Homegood wrote.

Homegood also revealed that research has shown Arctic sea ice growing in thickness over the last decade, as can be seen below in two graphs provided by the Danish Meteorological Institute.

Photo Credit: Danish Meteorological Institute

Picture credit: Danish Meteorological Institute

The claim that the Arctic is experiencing warming at “twice the rate of the rest of the world” is nonsense, according to Homegood.

RELATED: California Power Companies Blame Wildfires on Climate Change in Bid to Avoid Liability

“In fact, Arctic temperatures have varied little in the last decade,” he stated, further noting that the claim of the Arctic warming at twice the rate of the rest of the world “is simply a reflection of the upward part of the cycle.”

“Changes in Arctic temperatures are invariably amplified, either warming faster or cooling faster,” Homegood continued.

And as can be seen in another graph below, temperatures haven’t varied much at all, and are no higher than temperatures in the 1930s and 1940s.

Picture claim: Climate4you

The NOAA’s annual report also touches on the Greenland ice sheet, which it also claims is in dire straights. However, as Homegood points out, data shows that nothing unusual is occurring with the ice sheet.

Picture credit: Danish Meteorological Institute

Homegood concluded his piece by calling out the NOAA for their deceitful practice of manipulating data to invoke fear in the hearts and minds of many.

“The Arctic Report Card comes from NOAA’s Arctic Program, which needs to continue pumping out scary propaganda to keep its funding coming in,” he wrote.

