New details have been revealed surrounding the death of former child star Austin Majors.

Majors — who appeared in the hit police drama “NYPD Blue” — died in February at the age of 27.

In addition to his role as Theo Sipowicz, the son of Dennis Franz’s character Andy Sipowicz, on the ABC show, he appeared in “Desperate Housewives” and had a role in “How I Met Your Mother.”

But in spite of his once-promising career in television, Majors had apparently fallen on hard times in his 20s.

The actor died Feb. 11 in Los Angeles in what was then reported to be a suspected fentanyl overdose.

An autopsy later confirmed the suspicions of investigators.

On Thursday, Fox News reported that a coroner’s report revealed Majors was homeless at the time of his death and was staying at a shelter for men.

On the date of his death, staff at the facility conducted what a coroner’s report called a “bed check” at 9:33 p.m.

Majors was unresponsive, so paramedics were called to the facility.

According to the coroner’s office, first responders found a pair of rolled-up dollar bills and a shot glass with white residue inside of it.

They also stumbled upon a “crystal-like” powder inside of some foil and a number of rectangular pills.

Majors, whose legal name was Austin Setmajer-Raglin, had a reported history of addiction.

According to Fox News, he had issues with alcohol and also was known for using cocaine, ketamine and Xanax.

TMZ reported Majors was observed eating just hours before he was found unresponsive.

According to his biography on IMDB, Majors was more than a talented actor, excelling at academics. As a child, he skipped a grade, and he graduated high school early in 2013.

He went on to attend the University of Southern California, where he majored in film and television production and minored in music industry.

Franz, Majors’ former TV dad, said in a statement to Deadline in February that the overdose left him “shocked and saddened.”

“Austin was always such a joy to have on the set, he brought smiles and happiness to everyone,” he recalled.

“Some of my favorite scenes during the 12 years of NYPD Blue are with Sipowicz and Theo,” Franz said. “Every day that Austin worked I would greet him with a special song, ‘It’s Austin Major’s Day’ sung to the tune of Howdy Doody Time.”

The actor said he did not stay in touch with Majors after “NYPD Blue” wrapped in 2005 but added, “I will always remember him fondly.”

