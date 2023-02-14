'NYPD Blue' Child Actor Dies Unexpectedly at Age 27: He Was 'Artistic, Brilliant, and Kind'

Austin Majors, who as a child starred in the police drama “NYPD Blue,” has died at the age of 27.

The website TMZ reported that Majors “may have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl.”

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said Majors died Saturday, and the cause of death has been “deferred pending additional investigation,” according to Fox News.

Kali Raglin, Majors’ sister, said officials told her that they suspected fentanyl played a role in her brother’s death.

Austin Majors, Child Actor on ‘NYPD Blue,’ Dies at 27 https://t.co/KPo3ru3Qgz — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 14, 2023

Prior to his death, Majors had been living in a Los Angeles shelter for homeless people, according to Variety.

On “NYPD Blue,” Majors played the role of Theo Sipowicz, son of Detective Andy Sipowicz, who was played by Dennis Franz.

Majors, who made his first on-screen appearance at the age of two, began on the show at age four and was on the series for five years, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In 2002, his work on “NYPD Blue” garnered him a Young Artist Award for best performance in a TV series (comedy or drama).

After “NYPD Blue” went off the air, Majors had a variety of other roles. His last TV credit was in 2009 when he appeared on an episode of “How I Met Your Mother,” according to CNN.

A statement from his family said Majors “was an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy,” according to Fox News.

“He grew up in a small town where he loved camping and fishing with his family and Boy Scout Troop. He loved his dog, Sunny, and the horse he grew up riding, Balla. He graduated Salutatorian in High School while being an active Eagle Scout and member of the community,” the statement said.

The statement said that “Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause’, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud, and we will miss him deeply forever.”

Austin Majors, a former child actor who appeared on several episodes of “NYPD Blue,” has died. He was 27. Majors also appeared in several other TV shows, including “ER,” “NCIS,” “Desperate Housewives” and “How I Met Your Mother.” https://t.co/XxcgkvlpQg — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 14, 2023

Raglin announced her brother’s death on Facebook.

“My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live,” she wrote, according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.