Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

CDC Investigating Case of Doctor Who Died After Receiving COVID Vaccine

A medical worker prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday.Vladimir Zivojinovic - AFP / Getty ImagesA medical worker prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday. (Vladimir Zivojinovic - AFP / Getty Images)

By Erin Coates
Published January 13, 2021 at 9:49am
P Share Print

The Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the death of a doctor who died about two weeks after receiving a dosage of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Gregory Michael developed a severe case of thrombocytopenia — a rare disorder that The New York Times reported can decrease the blood platelet count and reduce the body’s ability to clot blood and stop internal bleeding — 16 days after receiving the vaccine, according to The Associated Press.

The 56-year-old obstetrician, who had a private practice at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, died on Jan. 3.

Samples from the Florida physician’s autopsy conducted last week were sent to the CDC, according to the director of operations for the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department, Darren Caprara.

Caprara told the AP that the “cause of death is pending the completion of studies” by the medical examiner and the CDC.

TRENDING: Agitated Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Over AOC Question: 'That Was Kind of Sharp'

Pfizer said in a statement Tuesday that the evidence examined so far has not suggested a connection between the vaccine and the doctor’s death, Bloomberg reported.

“To date, millions of people have been vaccinated and we are closely monitoring all adverse events in individuals receiving our vaccine,” Pfizer said.

“It is important to note that serious adverse events, including deaths that are unrelated to the vaccine, are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population.”

Will you receive the vaccine when it is available?

Pfizer added, “our immediate thoughts are with the bereaved family,” according to The Times.

The CDC said in a statement that it would also evaluate the case “and provide timely updates on what is known and any necessary actions,” the outlet reported.

Dr. Jerry L. Spivak, an expert on blood disorders at Johns Hopkins University, told The Times that he thinks “it is a medical certainty that the vaccine was related” to Michael’s condition, but it should not stop people from getting the vaccine.

Potential side effects of the vaccine are being tracked by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration in a national electronic database.

According to the FDA, the most common side effects from Pfizer’s vaccine are pain at the injection site, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, chills and fever.

“Of note, more people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose, so it is important for vaccination providers and recipients to expect that there may be some side effects after either dose, but even more so after the second dose,” the FDA said.

RELATED: States to Receive Billions of Federal Dollars to Spur On Poky Vaccination Effort

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the United States on Dec. 11.

According to The Times, serious side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine include 29 cases of anaphylaxis, however none were reported fatal.

As of Tuesday, approximately 9 million shots of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccine have been administered across the country.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







CDC Investigating Case of Doctor Who Died After Receiving COVID Vaccine
Senior House Democrat Proposing Measure to Make 'Black National Anthem' Official
Trump Makes Statement About Democrats' Impeachment Attempt
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Just Turned His Back on Trump
Iran Storms Ship of Key US Ally South Korea
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×