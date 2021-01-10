Putting law-abiding citizens on government lists has been and always will be a bad idea.

Despite this, Spain is compiling a register of every citizen who refuses to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

That list will be shared with other European Union nations, according to BBC News.

Spain’s Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, announced the news during an interview with La Sexta television on Dec. 28.

“What will be done is a register, which will be shared with our European partners … of those people who have been offered it and have simply rejected it,” he said.

“People who are offered a therapy that they refuse for any reason, it will be noted in the register … that there is no error in the system, not to have given this person the possibility of being vaccinated.”

Illa added that the list would not be made public and would be compiled “with the utmost respect for data protection.”

BBC News reported that, according to a recent poll, 28 percent of Spanish citizens said they will opt out of getting the vaccine.

Government overreach has defined Spain’s response to the coronavirus.

In addition to the newly announced registry, Spain is under a nationwide curfew until early May, according to BBC News.

Still, problems created by the curfew pale in comparison to the dangers caused by a government list of citizens.

One of the biggest problems posed by COVID vaccines is the lack of trust in them.

In order to address the pandemic, they were rushed through production at unprecedented speeds.

Because of this, many people across the world are concerned the vaccines have not been properly vetted.

While there is no substantial evidence to suggest anything is wrong with the vaccines, citizens should have a right to decide whether they get inoculated.

Although a list that shows citizens’ vaccination preferences could have benefits, people should have the right to not be put on a government list that might be used to strip their rights.

Spain has allowed this to happen, but given how COVID crazy that many in the United States have become, how long will it be until such a policy is introduced in America?

