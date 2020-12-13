The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cannot seem to keep its story straight.

One year ago, face masks were all but reserved for surgical staff, food servers and construction workers. They were a simple health care tool designed to prevent germs from spreading.

Now, they are a political symbol — one adopted by leftist sycophants as the end-all, be-all when it comes to defeating an “unprecedented” coronavirus.

And the CDC has been leading the charge on this “wear a mask” campaign, issuing daily updates on how to best protect yourself and others from COVID-19 for nearly eight months now.

On Dec. 5, the CDC’s official Twitter account posted a video with information on how to slow the spread of COVID. Of course, this was nothing out of the ordinary for the department. It was their loud caption, however, that grabbed the attention of many users this time around.

“JUST WEAR THE MASK,” the agency commanded.

Shoot! It appears we’ve made them angry. Oh, wait. That’s not all.

“Cover your mouth AND nose. Stay 6 feet from others. Wash your hands. Stay home if you can,” the official statement continued.

“COVID19 cases are rising fast. If we don’t act together and do what we can to slow the spread, thousands more could die.”

JUST WEAR THE MASK. Cover your mouth AND nose. Stay 6 feet from others. Wash your hands. Stay home if you can. #COVID19 cases are rising fast. If we don't act together and do what we can to slow the spread, thousands more could die.

Apparently, government-sponsored medical professionals did not think the American people were intelligent enough to understand that washing hands is an effective way to stop the spread of germs.

And if that weren’t enough, the CDC seems to think that yelling at the least submissive people group on the globe will be the ticket to our compliance.

Of course, the CDC hadn’t always taken this approach — issuing aggressive commands to an America deemed stupid by the medical elite.

Oh, no. Before this, they simply deemed us stupid.

In fact, months before forcefully directing us all to wear masks, the CDC had a different recommendation for how best to combat the virus.

A quick look back at the official CDC website as it appeared in April 2020 reveals the organization had once suggested that masks were a tool for the sick only. At least, that’s what they told us.

The page included helpful tips such as, “Cover coughs and sneezes,” “Stay home if you’re sick” and “Wear a facemask if you are sick.”

“You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask),” the experts went on to write.

“Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.”

So, according to the CDC’s original statement, face masks for the healthy are pointless. Good to know.

What’s particularly interesting, however, is the organization’s eventual admission that this was not necessarily true.

Dr. Anthony Fauci — the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and a member of the White House coronavirus task force — revealed in a June statement that the effectiveness of masks were never in doubt.

“Masks are not 100 percent protective,” Fauci said. “However, they certainly are better than not wearing a mask.”

He went on to admit that the CDC initially recommended healthy individuals not wear masks to ensure their availability for medical personnel.

“We wanted to make sure that the people, namely the health care workers, who were brave enough to put themselves in a harm way … [were not in danger of] getting infected,” Fauci said.

While the jury is still out on just how effective wearing a mask really is, some studies indicate that face coverings ultimately don’t do very much.

DANMASK-19, for instance, was a trial on the effectiveness of masks that released mind-boggling findings last month. Conducted in Denmark this past spring, the study compiled 6,024 adult participants and separated them into two control groups — masked and unmasked.

According to an Annals of Internal Medicine report, the unmasked participants had a 2.1 percent infection rate, while the group that was told to wear a three-layer mask when not at home suffered a 1.8 percent infection rate.

Remarkable. The variance between those who wear masks and those who do not is less than half a percentage point.

Now, far be it from us to accept just one viewpoint as absolute truth. It is important to note that other studies, some conducted by the CDC, continue to support mask-use in the general population.

But the sheer audacity of the CDC to issue nationwide health advice based on a supply problem … Well, it makes it very difficult to believe anything they say from this point on.

It’s no wonder so many Americans don’t trust them anymore.

