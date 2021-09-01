Path 27
Men work the grill on a sunny day.
"As people across the country prepare for Labor Day weekend, it’s critical that being vaccinated is part of their pre-holiday checklist," COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said during the briefing Tuesday. (Cookie Studio / Shutterstock)

CDC Issues Labor Day Weekend 'Suggestion' for Unvaccinated Americans

 By Jack Davis  September 1, 2021 at 8:17am
Americans who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus should stay home and not travel over the Labor Day weekend, according to the director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters during a White House COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, according to a White House transcript.

Walensky said that “people who are fully vaccinated and who are wearing masks can travel. Although given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take their own — these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling.”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s briefing, she raised the question of whether anyone should spend time with those who are not vaccinated.

“First, if gathering with family and friends, remember that spending time outside with others who are vaccinated will help to prevent transmission. Throughout the pandemic, we have seen that the vast majority of transmission takes place among unvaccinated people in closed, indoor settings,” the CDC director said.

Walensky said nothing makes a holiday more convivial than a mask.

Do you plan to follow Walensky's recommendations?

“Second, when in public indoor settings, please wear a mask — vaccinated or unvaccinated. As I’ve said before, masks are not forever, but they are for now,” she said. “Given the high transmissibility of the delta variant and the significant community transmission in this country, wearing a mask is the easiest way for anyone, regardless of your vaccination status, to slow the spread of disease.”

Walensky said if anyone is forced to be in the company of the unvaccinated, he or she should try to sell them on the vaccine.

“Third, talk with family and friends who are still unvaccinated about the benefits of the vaccine and consider taking them to get vaccinated over the long holiday weekend,” she said.

During the briefing Tuesday, COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients also touched on vaccination as an important part of the upcoming holiday.

“We need more individuals to step up too,” Zients said. “As people across the country prepare for Labor Day weekend, it’s critical that being vaccinated is part of their pre-holiday checklist.”

He did not explain how, given the time it takes to acquire protection through any vaccine, this would impact Labor Day safety.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation