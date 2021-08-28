The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is blaming a teacher for a COVID outbreak earlier this year because the teacher read a book to students while not wearing a mask.

In a report published by the agency on Friday, an unvaccinated California teacher is listed as being the sole cause of an outbreak in Marin County in May which reportedly began at school and went out into the community at large.

“On May 25, 2021, the Marin County Department of Public Health (MCPH) was notified by an elementary school that on May 23, an unvaccinated teacher had reported receiving a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC said.

“The teacher reported becoming symptomatic on May 19, but continued to work for 2 days before receiving a test on May 21. On occasion during this time, the teacher read aloud unmasked to the class despite school requirements to mask while indoors.”

“Other than two teachers, one of whom was the index patient, all school staff members were vaccinated (verified in California’s Immunization Registry). The index patient became symptomatic on May 19 with nasal congestion and fatigue. This teacher reported attending social events during May 13–16 but did not report any known COVID-19 exposures and attributed symptoms to allergies,” the agency added.

“The teacher continued working during May 17–21, subsequently experiencing cough, subjective fever, and headache.”

The agency did not name the teacher accused of spreading the virus, but did blame them by concluding that no other person could have spread COVID to anyone who received an infection.

The CDC said the teacher infected 22 students, and that those students then passed cases on to their parents. In all, the teacher was blamed for 27 cases.

“This outbreak of COVID-19 that originated with an unvaccinated teacher highlights the importance of vaccinating school staff members who are in close indoor contact with children ineligible for vaccination as schools reopen,” the CDC said.

Once the establishment media got ahold of the story and began sharing it online, the teacher in the report became a subject for mockery on social media, where the person was accused of intentionally using the coronavirus as a weapon.

These people should be charged with child endangerment — Red Wine (@RedWineLife4Me) August 27, 2021

Charge with attempted murder — Bernie Bernie (@BernieBernie2) August 28, 2021

At what point does this behavior become criminal …Covid is now their weapon of choice. — Shock Wave 🌊🌊 (@SBWheat1) August 27, 2021

Others online pointed out the political undertones in the CDC’s report, as the agency hasn’t issued similar reports regarding outbreaks that might link Democrats to COVID-19 case outbreaks.

Who cares. Texas Democrats went on a spree to DC infecting eachother. Let me guess all the kids are fine. — Des (@destiny_sterner) August 27, 2021

hell that’s nothing compared to the 20 000 each month biden is allowing to cross the border and to think each one infects about 15 so that is about 300 000 each month thanks to biden — Average citizen (@Spreadthemessag) August 28, 2021

And you can PROVE BEYOND A SHADOW OF A DOUBT that she was the one and only cause? — Sophia (@JaneWeb73307136) August 28, 2021

CDC director Rochelle Walensky has been accused of playing politics with the pandemic.

Walensky on Friday suggested all children nationwide should be mandated to wear masks while at school and also advocated for all kids 12 and older to be vaccinated.

“I want to strongly appeal to those districts who have not implemented prevention strategies and encourage them to do the right thing to protect the children under their care,” Walensky said at a White House COVID briefing.

“In our outbreak investigations, large-scale quarantines or large number of cases are generally occurring in schools because schools are not following our guidance.”

