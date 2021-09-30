CDC Says It's Urgent For 'Pregnant People' to Get COVID Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that it strongly recommends “pregnant people” get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The CDC recommended “urgent action” for “people who are pregnant, recently pregnant … who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future,” as reports of 125,000 COVID-19 cases among pregnant women have resulted in 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths.

Current data shows that vaccines do not increase the risk of miscarriages, birth defects or any negative impacts on fertility, according to the CDC.

Roughly 31 percent of pregnant women have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC said that around 97 percent of pregnant women hospitalized “either for illness or for labor and delivery” were unvaccinated.

“I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their health care provider about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement, according to NBC News.

In an August news release, the CDC said that “the increased risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications related to COVID-19 infection among pregnant people make vaccination for this population more urgent than ever.”

Women who are pregnant or recently pregnant are more likely to get severely sick from COVID-19 than non-pregnant women, according to CDC guidelines.

Moreover, pregnant women with COVID-19 face an increased risk of admission into intensive care along with an increased chance of death.

The Western Journal has published this article in the interest of shedding light on stories about the COVID-19 vaccine that go largely unreported by the establishment media. In the same spirit, according to the most recent statistics from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System, 7,439 deaths have been reported among those who received a vaccine, or 20 out of every 1,000,000. By contrast, 652,480 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported by the CDC, or 16,101 out of every 1,000,000. In addition, it must be noted that VAERS reports can be filed by anyone and are unverified by the CDC. Thus, as the agency notes, “reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem.” The decision to receive a COVID-19 vaccine is a personal one, and it is important to consider context when making that decision. — Ed. note

