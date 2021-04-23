A century-old monument was vandalized and police officers were attacked Thursday night in New York City as a Black Lives Matter demonstration devolved into chaos.

The USS Maine National Monument in Central Park was defaced and six people were arrested, according to the New York Post.

A group of as many as 300 people, according to one Twitter site that monitors New York protests, marched with a banner demanding justice for Ma’Khia Bryant, the 16-year-old girl killed by Columbus, Ohio, police while she was attacking another girl with a knife.

Between 250 and 300 protesters are marching West on Christopher St. from Stonewall. They carry a banner that reads “Justice for Ma’Khia Bryant.” Bryant, 16, was shot by police in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday. Heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/G7zf66h7tm — PROTEST_NYC (@protest_nyc) April 23, 2021

TRENDING: Psaki Explodes on Fox News Reporter, Struggles to Answer Simple Immigration Questions

The protest and vandalism were designed to “correct the history of white supremacy,” one speaker at the protest said, according to the New York Daily News.

Red paint was splashed on the statue to represent blood.

Anti-police slogans were also spray-painted on the monument.

WARNING: The following videos contain images and vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive or disturbing.

#BreakingNews

Paint was splattered all over a Statue at Columbus Square

.

Filmed and owned by leeroy Johnson #EarthDay #EarthDay2021 #NewYork pic.twitter.com/5pUY022NR0 — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) April 23, 2021

Chaos Erupts at protest in NYC.

Multiple arrests were made

Filmed and owned by leeroy Johnson #NewYork #BLM #police #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/0LmTjfyK5D — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) April 23, 2021

RELATED: Man Arrested After Attack on Two-Year-Old Boy

Waving Black Lives Matter banners, protesters earlier used black spray paint to vandalize a bus and the exterior of a restaurant, according to WCBS-TV.

Eventually, after the vandalism took place at Central Park, police moved in and multiple scuffles ensued.

One person being arrested tried to escape the area in a cab before police blocked the vehicle from leaving the area.

According to the Post, 26-year-old Ayden Harrington was arrested for allegedly hitting a man with a skateboard. Police said Harrington resisted arrest, spitting at an officer and then kicking an officer in the face as she was being put into a patrol car.

A statement from the New York Police Department said demonstrators crossed the line when they attacked the statue.

“During the protest tonight six individuals were arrested for assault and for damage to public property. While we respect the right to peacefully protest, we will not tolerate violence or destruction of public property,” the NYPD said.

During the protest tonight six individuals were arrested for assault and for damage to public property. While we respect the right to peacefully protest, we will not tolerate violence or destruction of public property. https://t.co/otdvbFSK2t — NYPD Manhattan South (@NYPDPBMS) April 23, 2021



The USS Maine National Monument was erected in 1913 to honor the sailors aboard the Maine, which sank in Havana in 1898. The incident became one of the causes of the Spanish-American War.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.