The founder of the Greater New York City chapter of Black Lives Matter on Monday called for “black vigilantes” after Daniel Penny was acquitted in the 2023 death of Jordan Neely.

Penny was riding a New York City subway when Neely began acting out, saying someone would die that day. Penny put Neely in a chokehold, after which Neely was pronounced dead.

Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. The first count was dispensed with Friday after the jury could not agree. On Monday, jurors acquitted Penny of the second charge.

“We need some black vigilantes,” Hawk Newsome said in a video posted to X.

“People wanna jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud? How about we do the same when they attempt to oppress us?” he said.

As he left the courtroom, Newsome had words for Penny, according to The New York Times.

“It’s a small world, buddy,” he said.

Andre Zachary, Jordan Neely’s father, spoke out against the verdict, according to CNN.

“It hurts, it really, really hurts. What are we going to do, people? What’s going to happen to us now? I’ve had enough of this. The system is rigged,” he said as angry crowd members chanted “no justice, no peace.”

Donte Mills, an attorney hired by people related to Neely after the homeless man’s death, said family members are “devastated, upset, angry, hurt” due to the verdict.

“Last week the jury couldn’t decide on the top charge, and they come back this week and they give up on us,” he said. “The district attorney did a good job, but the jury in this case let us down.”

A statement from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the multiple days of jury deliberations proved the office was right to pursue charges against Penny.

“The jury carefully deliberated for four days. They requested readbacks of testimony and asked for video footage to re-watch, as well as written definitions of the law. Their lengthy deliberation — and the totality of the facts and the evidence — underscored why this case was put in front of a jury of Mr. Penny’s peers,” according to the New York Post.

“Unfortunately, over the duration of this trial, talented career prosecutors and their family members were besieged with hate and threats — on social media, by phone and over email. Simply put, this is unacceptable, and everyone, no matter your opinion on this case, should condemn it,” the statement said.

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York offered a different take on Bragg.

“Alvin Bragg has failed in his responsibilities to enforce the law and keep New Yorkers safe. Sadly, he has engaged in political prosecutions on numerous cases, including President Trump, Daniel Penny and Jose Alba,” Lawler said. Alba operated a bodega and was charged with murder after defending himself from an assault.

“He should be removed from office immediately,” Lawler added.

