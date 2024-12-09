Share
(L) Andre Zachery, father of Jordan Neely, arrives for an arraignment hearing for Daniel Penny at NYS Supreme Court on June 28, 2023 in New York City. (R) Daniel Penny arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court as jurors continue deliberation on December 5, 2024 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images ; Alex Kent / Getty Images)

Jordan Neely's Father Gets Booted from Courtroom After Jury Acquits Daniel Penny

 By Jack Davis  December 9, 2024 at 10:57am
As cheers broke out in a New York City courtroom Monday over the acquittal of Daniel Penny, the father of Jordan Neely had to be removed.

Andre Zachary exploded in expletives, prompting his removal, according to CNN.

On Monday, a jury acquitted Penny of a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Neely, a mentally troubled man whose threatening behavior on board a New York City subway in May 2023 led to a confrontation with Penny that ended with Neely dead.

On Friday, Judge Maxwell Wiley dismissed a manslaughter charge against Penny after the jury said it was deadlocked on the charge.

Zachary, who filed a civil suit against Penny seeking unspecified damages, was not involved in the life of his son, who went into foster care at age 14, as noted by The Guardian.

Was Daniel Penny wrongly charged?

Many cheered the verdict in the highly publicized case.

“It’s a great day for our city and our nation. Justice has truly been served and we all feel the tide turning now. Today the jury decided that the woke mob is no longer the arbiter of right and wrong,” Republican New York City Council Member Inna Vernikov of Brooklyn said, according to the New York Post.

“I’m sure that DA Alvin Bragg will be more than eager to prosecute anyone rioting in light of this verdict as swiftly and harshly as he did to Daniel Penny!” Vernikov said.

During the trial, Penny’s attorney said Penny put Neely in a chokehold to prevent possible attacks on fellow subway passengers.

“Who do you want on the next train ride with you?” Steven Raiser said in court, according to the New York Post.

“The guy with the earbuds minding his own business who you know would be there for you if something happened? Or perhaps you just hope that someone like Jordan Neely does not enter that train when you are all alone, all alone in a crowd of others frozen with fear?” he said.

The case of a white man putting a black man in a chokehold turned into a divisive racial episode, with Black Lives Matter protesters outside the courtroom calling for Penny to be convicted, according to The New York Times.

Hawk Newsome, a co-founder of BLM Greater New York had some threatening words for Penny on Monday after the verdict.

“It’s a small world, buddy,” he said.

