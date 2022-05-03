Share
Chaos Hits the Steps of the Supreme Court as Shrieking Abortion Advocates Call to 'Shut it Down'

 By Jack Davis  May 3, 2022 at 8:13am
The grandeur of the U.S. Supreme Court’s columns served as a backdrop to raucous, screaming protests Monday night after a draft opinion was reportedly leaked that – if it becomes the final opinion of the court – would overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion.

Protesters angry that the lives of unborn children could be spared waved signs and screamed, only to find that they were confronted by a small knot of pro-life protesters, according to The Washington Post.

“When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” abortion supporters called.

Pushing, shoving and minor scuffling took place until early Tuesday.

As noted by Breitbart, some protesters called out “pack the courts.”

Packing the court is a tactic supported by many progressives.

Do you think the court will overturn Roe?

It involves adding justices to the nine-member court that would be appointed while a Democrat is in power so that the court would have a permanent liberal majority.

In his first year in office, President Joe Biden established a commission to study the question of expanding the court.

In a report issued in December, the commission declined to take a stand, according to The New York Times.

The draft also set wheels turning in many Republican-controlled states, such as South Dakota, where Gov. Kristi Noem said that if the draft ruling becomes the court’s official position, South Dakota will follow Missippi’s lead.

“If this report is true and Roe v. Wade is overturned, I will immediately call for a special session to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota,” she tweeted.

Perhaps the calmest reaction of all came from Missippi, the state that passed the law before the court. The Mississippi law before the court bans abortion, with some exceptions, after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Lynn Fitch, the state’s attorney general, said what matters is the final opinion that is issued.

Breaking: Leaked Report Shows SCOTUS Has Overturned Roe v. Wade

“We will let the Supreme Court speak for itself and wait for the Court’s official opinion,” Fitch said in a brief statement, according to Fox News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation