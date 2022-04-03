Share
Amateur video of a fight in Sacramento captured the moment gunshots were heard during the mass shooting incident on Sunday morning.
Amateur video of a fight in Sacramento captured the moment gunshots were heard during the mass shooting incident on Sunday morning. (@OsintUpdates / Twitter screen shot)

Chaos as 'Rapid Gunfire' Erupts Near State Capitol, Gunman Escapes Capture

 By Jack Davis  April 3, 2022 at 8:00am
An early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento left six people dead and 10 injured.

Police indicated that the shooter has not been arrested, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The shooting took place in an entertainment district along the 1000 block of K Street, just a few blocks away from the California state capitol.

Berry Accius of Sacramento’s Voice of the Youth called the scene “chaotic” when he arrived at 2:30 a.m.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said, according to KCRA-TV.

Nancy Pelosi Expresses Shock at California Gas Prices: "How Could This Be?"

“A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening. People distraught, people discombobulated,” Accius said, according to KXTV.  “It was just horrific.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“I’m just shocked that somebody would come here to a place where it should be safe and do something as heinous as this with multiple victims, not only just shot but dead in our city,” Accius said. “Right here in downtown, in a safe space.”

Have we lost control of our cities?

Accius said one of his relatives was a victim.

“I just saw victims, victims with blood all over themselves running out with glass all over themselves. Their loved ones taking their last breath. It was hectic. It was crazy,” he said, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Video posted to Twitter showed a chaotic scene of a fight that was said to have recorded the shots from the incident; rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

At Least 25 People Shot During Arkansas Charity Event

Reports from police indicated that broken glass and other damage was over a two-block area of downtown, which has since been sealed off as a crime scene.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted his statement on the shooting.

“Words can’t express my shock and sadness this morning,” she tweeted. “The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her.”

Lester said the area where the shots were fired was “a very complex and complicated scene” and has asked for witnesses to come forward to assist police, according to the Associated Press.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
