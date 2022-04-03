An early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento left six people dead and 10 injured.

Police indicated that the shooter has not been arrested, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The shooting took place in an entertainment district along the 1000 block of K Street, just a few blocks away from the California state capitol.

Berry Accius of Sacramento’s Voice of the Youth called the scene “chaotic” when he arrived at 2:30 a.m.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said, according to KCRA-TV.

“A lot of victims with blood, just watching some of the families that didn’t know if their loved one was alive, running, trying to figure out what was happening. People distraught, people discombobulated,” Accius said, according to KXTV. “It was just horrific.”

15 people shot

6 people killed This happened over night in Sacramento, CA & it didn’t make a blip on the news or trending topics on Twitter but ‘Wordle’ is at the top of the list This is why nothing changes after each mass shooting, our priorities are f*cked on what’s important https://t.co/nIkrQL1XCz — 𝙶𝚎𝚖™💎🏳️‍🌈 (@Lady_Star_Gem) April 3, 2022

“I’m just shocked that somebody would come here to a place where it should be safe and do something as heinous as this with multiple victims, not only just shot but dead in our city,” Accius said. “Right here in downtown, in a safe space.”

Accius said one of his relatives was a victim.

“I just saw victims, victims with blood all over themselves running out with glass all over themselves. Their loved ones taking their last breath. It was hectic. It was crazy,” he said, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Video posted to Twitter showed a chaotic scene of a fight that was said to have recorded the shots from the incident; rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

BREAKING:🚨 USA: Multiple people k!IIed and injured in mass shooting incident in downtown Sacramento, California; sound of automatic gunfire captured on amateur video pic.twitter.com/aHwco0UZG6 — OSINT Updates 🚨 (@OsintUpdates) April 3, 2022

Reports from police indicated that broken glass and other damage was over a two-block area of downtown, which has since been sealed off as a crime scene.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted his statement on the shooting.

Rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her. @SacPolice — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) April 3, 2022

“Words can’t express my shock and sadness this morning,” she tweeted. “The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident rising gun violence is the scourge of our city, state and nation, and I support all actions to reduce it. Our new Police Chief, Kathy Lester, has made it a top priority, and I stand firmly behind her.”

Lester said the area where the shots were fired was “a very complex and complicated scene” and has asked for witnesses to come forward to assist police, according to the Associated Press.

