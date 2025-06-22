Share
Commentary

Charges: Dad Finds Naked Man, 20, in His 13-Year-Old Daughter's Room, Then Cops Make Wild Discovery When Dad's Done with Him

 By Samuel Short  June 22, 2025 at 7:00am
Be careful who you let your children associate with.

WKYT reported April 28 that 20-year-old Parker Kramer had been initially charged with rape, sodomy, and burglary in Boone County, Kentucky, after he was allegedly discovered naked on the floor of a 13-year-old girl’s room by her father, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Office Major Philip Ridgell.

According to police, the father of the girl heard noises and came into his daughter’s room to find Kramer, warning the suspect that he was calling the police before leaving to get a handgun.

Kramer fled the home as the father fired three shots into the ground, none of which hit Kramer.

WDKY reported police found Kramer’s car parked nearby and the father identified him based on a driver’s license photo.

The New York Post said that police found Kramer, pantsless, after a two-hour manhunt.

Per the Post, the girl and Kramer did not actually meet online, as one might expect.

Kramer had family in the area and met the girl a couple of weeks before the incident leading to his arrest.

The girl was in disbelief about Kramer’s age, according to Ridgell.

“She didn’t believe he was 20,” he said. “She demanded to know how we knew he was 20.” The girl thought Kramer was 15.

Even for the major, he had to admit this was a crazy case to see, saying, “This is a wild one.”

WHAS-TV reported Wednesday that a grand jury returned “no true bill,” meaning they lacked evidence to convict him of the charges. He admitted to sexually abusing the girl.

It is astonishing that Kramer was so lucky as to not get shot and not to be convicted.

The whole story is a warning to parents. Children are online.

They have means of communication to speak to some truly vile people looking to do them harm.

But the people they meet in-person can also look to do them harm.

