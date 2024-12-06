If Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman keeps this up, he’s going to become the Democratic Party’s new Joe Manchin.

(Which would be ironic given the history between the two.)

Which is to say, if Fetterman keeps making the rare bit of sense (not unlike Manchin) amid his usual Democratic drivel, he may find himself as a man without a party.

The latest example of this came, shockingly, on the usually Democrat-friendly airwaves of ABC talk show “The View.”

Fetterman appeared Thursday on the show, and nobody would blame you for thinking the senator was a Republican — or at least an independent — with the way he gave the shrill co-hosts of “The View” a much-needed reality check.

You can watch the relevant segment for yourself below:







While Fetterman covered a number of topics, his most poignant remarks came right at the beginning of the above clip.

“Senator, President Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter, is facing bipartisan backlash,” co-host Joy Behar began. “Even the Democrats are all over it.”

Is John Fetterman your favorite Democratic senator? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

(As they should be, but that point could only be made by someone with a shred of honesty left in them, so not Behar.)

“What do you think?” Behar asked. “Is this much ado about nothing? It is his son, after all.”

Just to get ahead of this: Yes, Fetterman agreed with the parroted Democratic point that Hunter Biden’s case was somehow “politically motivated,” and yes, Fetterman is just as wrong as the Dems pushing that point.

Why, pray tell, would Joe Biden’s own Department of Justice go after his son? On its face, the whole “Hunter’s trial was politically motivated”-narrative simply makes no sense.

But, as mentioned above, Fetterman’s moment of clarity would come just moments after his pre-programmed Democratic talking points ran their course.

“I also think it’s true that the trial in New York for [President-elect Donald] Trump, that was [politically motivated], too,” Fetterman retorted.

Here comes the stunner from Fetterman, and kudos to him for at least being intellectually consistent: “In both cases, I think, a pardon is appropriate.”

Fetterman proceeded to half-correctly argue that the trials against Hunter Biden and Donald Trump have damaged American trust in the judicial system.

At this point, Behar, perhaps short-circuiting, bizarrely brought up the prisoners involved with the Jan. 6 incident.

It’s not clear if Behar actually understands what “politically motivated” means, but I digress.

Fetterman shut that dumb thread down and went even further in his shockingly pro-Trump speech.

The senator blasted the use of “convicted felon” as some sort of insult towards Trump, especially because it’s pretty clear that the conviction itself was politically motivated. More so, Fetterman slammed the idea that Hunter Biden — a fully grown adult male — should be coddled with kid gloves and being given fourth and fifth chances by Democrats, but Trump’s politically motivated trials have permanently labeled him a “convicted felon.”

It also can’t be understated that Democrats have officially lost the moral high ground to use that insult when Hunter’s pardon proves that some people are, in fact, above the law.

And for all those reasons and then some … as odd as it is to type this … Democratic Sen. John Fetterman is 100 percent correct — not unlike the way he’s been right about Israel this whole time, as well.

It’s just a shame that he’s still so embedded in leftist propaganda and Democratic brainwashing.

Fetterman almost makes a good Republican.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.