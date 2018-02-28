The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Charlottesville Judge Rules In Favor Of Confederate Monuments

By Rob Shimshock
February 28, 2018 at 12:13pm

Print

A Charlottesville, Va., judge ordered the city Tuesday to uncover its two Confederate statues.

Richard E. Moore, judge for the Charlottesville Circuit Court denied the city’s request to keep its Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson covered in black curtains until a year after the death of Heather Heyer, slain at the August “Unite the Right” rally, reported The Washington Post.

“I cannot find that council ever intended for (the shrouds) to be temporary and they have never, until recently, even discussed that possibility,” said Moore.

Moore gave Charlottesville 15 days from Tuesday to remove the tarps, according to CNN.

Charlottesville’s city council voted to take down its Lee statue and then, after the August rally, the Jackson statue, as well.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Moore, however, interceded with an injunction preventing removal or alteration of the statues until the settlement of a lawsuit started by the Virginia chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Monument Fund, Inc.

The group alleges that a 1904 Virginia law prohibiting the removal or alteration of public war monuments applies to the Jackson and Lee memorials.

“The statute that prohibits the moving or damaging of such memorials and monuments places on the locality the duty to protect, preserve, and care for such,” said Moore.

If it occurs, the projected price of the two statues’ removal is $700,000.

Do you think the judge made the right move?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: Supreme Court Backs Trump… Massive Changes Underway For Illegal Immigrants

The city noted that it is “disappointed” by Moore’s decision but will respect it.

The next hearing in the lawsuit to determine the future of the Confederate statues will occur in April, city spokesman Brian Wheeler said to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I am not aware of any polls conducted by council or the city staff on this topic,” Wheeler told TheDCNF, addressing public input on the decision to cover the Confederate statues.

One Twitter user expanded upon the covered statues, reportedly quoting Wheeler.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Court, lawsuit, Virginia

By: Rob Shimshock on February 28, 2018 at 12:13pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Kevin Daley

Supreme Court Backs Trump… Massive Changes Underway For Illegal Immigrants

Jonathan Pincus

brandon huff

Parkland Survivor Has Had Enough… Destroys Peterson’s Reputation With 2-Word Bombshell

Randy DeSoto

president donald trump

Trump Shuts Down California’s Plan for Border Wall Construction Until Entire Wall Is Approved

Grace Carr

Parents Go After LGBT Community After Transgender Wins 2nd Straight Girls Wrestling Title

Jonathan Pincus

arming air marshals

Ex-Air Marshal Comes Forward on FL Shooting With Statement Democrats Hate

Jonathan Pincus

james mattis, donald trump

Mattis Challenges Trump, Undermines Most Controversial Military Order in Years

Erin Coates

Trump Claims He Would’ve Run Into Parkland Massacre… Reports from ’91 Prove He Was Serious

Erin Coates

Donald_Trump,_Border_Wall_Prototypes

Breaking: Federal Court Okays Trump’s Wall, Overrules Lib Groups

Recently Posted