Parler Share
News

Chicago Elects Lori Lightfoot Replacement Who Might Be Even Worse

 By Trevor Schakohl  April 4, 2023 at 8:02pm
Parler Share

Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson was elected Chicago’s next mayor Tuesday night, multiple outlets reported, defeating former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas in a runoff race marked by contention over policing.

Johnson is a longtime member of the Chicago Teachers Union, which broke its own rules by donating more than $1.5 million in member dues to support his campaign, according to the Illinois Policy Institute.

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police endorsed Vallas after major crime rose under first-term incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who failed to advance to the runoff.

Johnson had won about 51.4% of the counted vote by early Wednesday morning, according to The New York Times.

Lightfoot lost to Vallas and Johnson by more than 16% and 4% respectively in the Feb. 28 first-round election.

Trending:
Biden Admin Going Full Steam Ahead with Light Bulb Ban - Here Are the Ones You Won't Be Able to Buy Anymore

Vallas repeatedly accused Johnson of wanting to “defund the police,” which Johnson had called a “real political goal” during a December 2020 radio show.

Johnson pledges to reopen Chicago’s mental health clinics and “direct more funds to violence prevention and community safety programming that address the root causes of community violence.”

Does Chicago need Republican leadership?

He also vows to “fully fund year-round youth employment” and partner with the Chicago Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability to “hold police accountable.”

Vallas promised to increase the Chicago Police Department’s sworn officer staff from just over 11,700 officers to 13,500, the staffing level in place when he served as Chicago’s budget director in the mid-1990s.

Johnson labelled Vallas a Republican throughout the runoff campaign, citing how he characterized himself as “more of a Republican than a Democrat now” in a 2009 interview, according to Politico.

Related:
US Congressman Announces His 28-Year-Old Daughter Has Died

Vallas’ campaign received significant contributions from Republican donors, but he insists that he is a “lifelong Democrat.”

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and several House members endorsed Johnson.

Vallas amassed endorsements from Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, former Rep. Bobby Rush, former Gov. Pat Quinn, former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and former Education Secretary Arne Duncan.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation.

For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Trevor Schakohl
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Chicago Elects Lori Lightfoot Replacement Who Might Be Even Worse
Nashville Police Release Disturbing Update After Combing Through Covenant School Killer's Writings
DeSantis Orders Investigation Into Potential Criminal Wrongdoings by Disney
Trump Gets Another GOP Challenger, This One Thinks the Former President Is Disqualified from Being POTUS Again
Biden White House Goes to New Lengths to Promote 'Affirming Transgender Kids'
See more...

Conversation